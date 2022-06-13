Aid for Ukraine

Thelma “Jane” Sibbersen, age 89, of Perrysburg OH passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Otterbein SeniorLife in Pemberville, OH. She was born on September 4, 1932 in Millbury, OH to George L. and Thelma M. (Young) Schober. Jane was 4th of 5 children and grew up on a farm. In high school she with her sisters Ruth and Ila sang as a trio for events. She knew her future husband since childhood and they were confirmed and graduated together from Lake High School in 1950. Jane would go on to marry Robert W. “Bob” Sibbersen on September 13, 1952 in Stony Ridge Ohio at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. They would go on to raise 4 sons and celebrate 64 years of marriage before his passing in December of 2016. She was an active partner in their farming operation together in their wedded life and was the farm bookkeeper.

PEMBERVILLE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO