Pemberville, OH

Aid for Ukraine

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBERVILLE — Eastwood Middle School held a UNICEF fundraiser this spring to support Ukrainian refugees and raised almost $1,300. The idea...

sent-trib.com

$100,000 in ‘rescue’ funds for Heights Community Center

LIME CITY — Township trustees approved $100,000 for the Perrysburg Heights Community Association community center expansion project from American Rescue Plan Act/Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds during the regular meeting on Wednesday. “We’ve been looking at this ARPA money for the Perrysburg Heights Community Center project for...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

DEA Red Ribbon Patch Program for Scouts

The Wood County Prevention Coalition’s DEA Red Ribbon Patch Program provides Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts the opportunity to earn a patch from the Drug Enforcement Administration by engaging in anti-drug activities in celebration of Red Ribbon Week. The purpose is to empower young people to engage with their...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Otsego will have balanced budget through this year

TONTOGANY — Otsego Local Schools will have a balanced budget this year, but only by a razor-thin margin. Treasurer Steven Carroll told the school board at its May meeting that the district will finish this fiscal year by adding a little more than $5,000 to its reserves. “In our...
TONTOGANY, OH
sent-trib.com

Eminent domain discussion continues in Walbridge

WALBRIDGE — A local artist said he has been undermined by village officials, who may be pursuing eminent domain to obtain a downtown property. But Mayor Ed Kolanko said the best purpose for 102 Main St. is parking for the library, VFW post and businesses. At Wednesday’s council meeting,...
WALBRIDGE, OH
City
Pemberville, OH
Local
Ohio Society
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: County officials bring awareness to elder abuse

June is National Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and June 14 is Flag Day. In recognition of both, the Wood County Department of Job and Family Services, the Wood County Committee on Aging, and the City of Bowling Green are partnering to hold an event for the community. In Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Maumee-Bowling Green Elks partner with Sunshine Communities

MAUMEE — The Maumee-BG Elks presented a $14,000 grant to the Sunshine Communities Inc., a 501(c)3 in Northwest Ohio that enriches the lives of people with developmental disabilities, including residential services. The presentation was May 31. Shannon Bova, chief community relations officer with Sunshine Communities, said that this year’s...
MAUMEE, OH
sent-trib.com

NAMI offers mental health support

National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is a self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. · Are you a male identifying individual looking for support with mental wellness? Join NAMI Wood County’s Men’s Support Group...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 6-17-2022

A Bowling Green man was arrested after he allegedly entered an apartment, sat down and ate snacks and refused to leave. Devin Brownlee, 29, was charged with criminal trespass in a habitation and taken to the Wood County jail. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 300 block...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
#Ukraine#Unicef#Charity#Eastwood Middle School#Ukrainian
sent-trib.com

County administrator Kalmar returning to park district

Retiring county Administrator Andrew Kalmar will be returning to public service at the Wood County Park District. Park District Director Chris Smalley made the announcement that Kalmar will become the assistant director on Tuesday, during the park district meeting, held at Otsego Park. “I’m pleased for this opportunity. I’m pleased...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Ridenour, Chilson, Hanna inducted in Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

Three local residents have been inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, which recognizes the post-military efforts of outstanding Ohioans who contribute to their communities. David Ridenour is a man of action whose nearly 50 years of service have greatly contributed to his community, including his alma mater, Bowling...
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Sheffler resigns as Eastwood school board member

PEMBERVILLE – A longtime Eastwood Local Schools school board member has stepped down. The board on Monday accepted the resignation of Sherri Sheffler. Sheffler was elected to the board in November 2009 and said in an April 2021 interview that the upcoming November elections would be the last time she would seek to maintain her seat on the board.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

‘Good men who failed’ Foltz: Four sentenced in hazing death

Four men who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student have been sentenced. Two will be spending time in jail. Jarrett Prizel, Niall Sweeney, Benjamin Boyers and Aaron Lehane were sentenced Thursday by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Advocacy
World
Society
Charities
sent-trib.com

'Forgive, but never forget': Sentencings in Foltz hazing death begin

The past president of a Bowling Green State University fraternity is going to jail for his part in the hazing death of Stone Foltz. Daylen Dunson, 22, Cleveland Heights, was the first of five defendants who were sentenced Thursday. They had pleaded guilty for their participation in a 2021 hazing incident that led to the death of 20-year-old Foltz.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

$56,000 jewelry theft arrest made in Perrysburg Twp.

LIME CITY — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $56,000 in jewelry from Kohl’s on U.S. 20 in Perrysburg Township on April 16. Brian O’Neal, Lima, and Tiffany Giddings, from Michigan and staying in Lima, are currently incarcerated at the Wood County jail on felony theft charges, said Det. Chris Klewer.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

BG Slow Roll is Just Chillin’

The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission will celebrate summer with a community bike ride. June’s slow roll, titled Just Chillin’, will meet on June 26 at 2 p.m. Participants should meet at the City Pool Parking Lot, located at 520 Conneaut Ave. This leisurely ride will...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Firefly Nights will set BG a-glow again on Friday

After a rousing start, Firefly Nights flickered out during the pandemic. But the summer festival is back, making an even flashier return to downtown Bowling Green. “We’re set up to make a great comeback this Friday,” said Michelle Elson, director. The Firefly Nights committee has lined up live...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Thelma “Jane” Sibbersen

Thelma “Jane” Sibbersen, age 89, of Perrysburg OH passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Otterbein SeniorLife in Pemberville, OH. She was born on September 4, 1932 in Millbury, OH to George L. and Thelma M. (Young) Schober. Jane was 4th of 5 children and grew up on a farm. In high school she with her sisters Ruth and Ila sang as a trio for events. She knew her future husband since childhood and they were confirmed and graduated together from Lake High School in 1950. Jane would go on to marry Robert W. “Bob” Sibbersen on September 13, 1952 in Stony Ridge Ohio at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. They would go on to raise 4 sons and celebrate 64 years of marriage before his passing in December of 2016. She was an active partner in their farming operation together in their wedded life and was the farm bookkeeper.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Rossford roads revitalized: Council approves $757,900 first phase

ROSSFORD — The $757,900 first phase of the city street drainage and paving project was approved by council on Monday. “The title doesn’t completely sum up the scope of the work,” said council President Carolyn Eckel. The bid has been awarded to the Geddis Paving Company. “On...
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man arrested for trespassing

A Bowling Green man was arrested after he allegedly entered an apartment, sat down and ate snacks and refused to leave. Devin Brownlee, 29, was charged with criminal trespass in a habitation and taken to the Wood County jail. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 300 block...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

