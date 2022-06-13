ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

White named to Northern Colorado Hall of Fame

By Fresno State
gobulldogs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. – On June 9, Fresno State head women's basketball coach Jaime White was selected to her second hall of fame as a coach since 2019. The first at Snow College, White has now been announced as a member of the Northern Colorado Athletics Hall of Fame....

gobulldogs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Fresno State Football: 2022 Bulldogs Season Preview and Prediction

Jeff Tedford inherits a strong roster capable of winning the Mountain West and pushing for a spot as the top Group of 5 team in college football in his return to the sidelines in Fresno. A high-powered offense led by quarterback Jake Haener and receiver Jalen Cropper is the strength of this team, but there's plenty of experience returning on a defense that limited teams to 20.5 points per contest. The Bulldogs have two marquee showdowns in non-conference play with matchups against USC (road) and Oregon State (home) on tap.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
Local
California College Basketball
State
Wyoming State
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Basketball
Fresno, CA
College Basketball
Local
California Sports
milehighcre.com

Former Lowry Air Force Base to be Converted into New Golf Venue

A local group of investors, including veteran real estate developer Daren B. Schmidt, have acquired a former military building in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood for the development of The Hangar Club, a best-in-class indoor social golf venue that will feature industry-leading simulators, an interactive putting green, food and beverage, exquisite service, lounge areas, and event space.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Athletics#Snow College#Big Sky#Fresno State#Ncaa Division#Wnit#The Big Sky Newcomer
OutThere Colorado

Rafter dies in Colorado despite being experienced and using proper safety gear

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an experienced rafter died following an incident on the Poudre River on June 14. Authorities were called to the scene, just east of The Mishawaka amphitheater in Bellvue, after a private, non-commercial raft overturned and one person could not be found. The missing adult male was eventually pulled from the water and given CPR while a medical response arrived. The subject was then flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was declared to be deceased.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
LONGMONT, CO
coloradopols.com

CBS4 Denver Caught Peddling Fake News (Again)

UPDATE: It was brought to our attention that last night’s CBS4 report, which insisted on only giving “Wendy’s” first name to highlight the supposed danger, in addition to publicizing the address to “Wendy’s” home that was the whole basis of the alleged privacy concerns, actually disclosed Wendy Meritt’s name in full along with the home’s address:
DENVER, CO
PLANetizen

Signs Gas Prices Are Curbing Driving in Colorado

Gas prices have yet to reach California levels in Colorado, but drivers are nonetheless rethinking their habits. | Alex Millauer / Shutterstock. While high gas prices have historically shown just how stubborn drivers can be, there is usually some reduction of driving when gas prices spike. With many people emerging back into their normal day-to-day routines and making up for lost time with road trips and vacations after two long years of pandemic restrictions, the current high gas prices are less likely to produce outcomes in line with precedent.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
KKTV

Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
DENVER, CO
thesungazette.com

State route between Exeter, Woodlake closed for a year

The project is anticipated to take approximately a year and be finished in late spring of 2023. Those who need to use this section of State Route 245 heading into or out of the city of Woodlake will be able to detour around the project on Road 196 and State Route 216.
WOODLAKE, CA
9NEWS

Here's what to do if you test positive for COVID-19

COLORADO, USA — On Friday, the City and County of Denver was in the red tier for COVID-19 transmission rates, the highest tier possible. Over the weekend, Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Jefferson counties joined Denver in the red tier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy