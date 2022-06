MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Audrain County 911 emergency services now have the ability to receive 911 text messages through certain carriers. “This has been a long time coming,” said Amanda Crewse, Audrain County 911 emergency services director, in a release. “This is not only a step toward Next Generation 911 but, it could potentially save lives in incidents such as home invasions, active shooters, domestic violence incidents; essentially any situation where a caller needs to be silent so the assailant doesn’t hear them.”

AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO