Two of the worst teams in the entire league clash this afternoon with a surprisingly good pitcher’s duel on tap. The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks are back at it today with Game 3 of their three-game series. The Reds took Game 1 on Monday 5-4 but are still a very bad team top to bottom. After showing signs of life in May, the Reds went 8-4 in the 12 June games leading up to this series. Worth noting that two of those wins came against the Diamondbacks last week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO