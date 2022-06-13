Minnie Goines

The Jackson County School Board is like every other county and municipality with the economy up in the air right now. They are crunched for money for any unexpected expenditures. The government is faced with putting in place regulations to keep our students safe. The Zachary Martin Act requires AEDs (automated external defibrillator) to be at all sporting events (practices and games) brought a new twist to the school board.

JACKSON COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO