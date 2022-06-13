Minnie Goines

Sister Minnie Lee Russ Goines was born in Cottondale, Florida on August 15, 1945, to the late Silas Lawrence and Leola Russ White. Minnie Lee affectionally called “Tuddie” accepted Christ at an early age and served faithfully, singing on Choir #3 at Henshaw Chapel A.M.E. Church. On June...
Mrs. Louise Mosley Snowden, of Blountstown, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Snowden was a member of the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Blountstown, Florida. She retired from the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown, Florida. To know her was to love her.
Game times are subject to change. Cottondale at Slocomb, 4 and 6 p.m. Marianna host Blountstown, 4 and 6 p.m. Sneads at Chipley, 4 and 6 p.m. Cottondale at Franklin County, 4 and 6 p.m. June 18. Swimming. Marianna Marlins host a meet.
Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner just returned from a one-day seminar at Florida State Fire College in Ocala. Brunner was nominated to serve under the Florida Fire Chiefs Association as a representative for Region I for the paramedic shortage and firefighter recruitment retention committee for the State of Florida.
Rebecca Warden, 48, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tatyanna James, 23, Blountstown, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 222 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Tatyanna James: Possession of methamphetamine- $5,000 bond, possession of drug paraphernalia- $1,000 bond, hold for Calhoun County for violation of county probation- 10-day hold.
The Jackson County School Board is like every other county and municipality with the economy up in the air right now. They are crunched for money for any unexpected expenditures. The government is faced with putting in place regulations to keep our students safe. The Zachary Martin Act requires AEDs (automated external defibrillator) to be at all sporting events (practices and games) brought a new twist to the school board.
