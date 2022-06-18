ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Griots: Celebrating a Compilation of Dallas' Cultural Storytellers of the African Diaspora

visitdallas.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Griot" is a French word that originated in the 13th century from the Mande empire of Mali, West Africa and, for centuries, they have told and retold...

www.visitdallas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitdallas.com

The NETwork DFW Juneteenth Sneaker Ball

The NETwork DFW (the 1st Employee Resource Group established at AT&T) has specifically curated a program packed with jubilant music, dynamic performances, inspiring speakers, and a Black Tie w/ a Twist African-inspired apparel charity ball that will make this Juneteenth Celebration the place to be for all of Dallas on Friday, June 10th. The charity ball will be held at the legendary African American Museum, whose establishment has an extensive and comprehensive permanent collection that ranges from inspiring Folk Art to centuries-old masterpieces and including African art, black renaissance paintings, decorative arts, period rooms, and contemporary art. This event will be a well-rounded experience for attendees that will submerge them into the beauty of Juneteenth. You're welcome to purchase a ticket or sponsor a table and encourage your friends to join you at our inaugural Juneteenth Celebration! Thank you for supporting our mission: Transforming our future by empoweri.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

A few East Dallas women share a few of their favorite places

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The July issue of the Advocate will focus on women and girls in our neighborhood. We’re limited by space, so we couldn’t fit everything in the printed magazine this time around. This month, neighbors will read about Jodi McShan of McShan Florist, which has...
DALLAS, TX
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Juneteenth 2022 celebrations sweep U.S.

Juneteenth 2022 DALLAS, TX - JUNE 19: Tim Scoggins poses for picture at The Sunset Rooftop Pool and Club Party during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity at Crowne Plaza on June 19, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) (Omar Vega/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Juneteenth March in Dallas Looks to “Unify the Streets”

Standing in the limited shade provided by a tree at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center, Donald Parish Junior looked out on the few dozen who showed up to walk with him for a “Unify the Streets” rally on Sunday. “We’re going to be hot and we’re going...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Michelle Gibson
CW33

Who’s got the best vanilla milkshakes in Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooths, hot days, vanilla ice cream and some accompanying ingredients could create the perfect storm to enjoy the ever-so-popular dessert, the vanilla milkshake. As summertime is here, so is the heat that the Texas sun never forgets to bring, meaning one of the factors to...
DALLAS, TX
visitdallas.com

Father's Day Jazz Concert and Dance

Make this Father's Day one he'll remember forever. Celebrate with a dance lesson from 1:30-2pm\, followed by the Swingin' Jazz tunes of the Andrew Griffith Quartet. Drinks and Hebrew National hot dogs (as well as vegetarian dogs) will be available for purchase at one of the oldest bars in Dallas. Family-friendly and all are welcome.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Why is DFW seeing so many delays and canceled flights?

DALLAS — Monday was a major travel day for thousands of people across the country as they head back home from the holiday weekend. With an increase in travel, there is major frustration with flight cancellations, delays and overbooked flights. There is also a pilot shortage, which makes it...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Griot#Storytellers#West African#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#French#Mande#The African Diaspora
cravedfw

2022 Hot List Of The Best Wings in Dallas

Wings are definitely the perennial fiery bar snack that can be shared by the basket, or devoured solo for a quick meal taken with a very cold beer or a soothing pinot noir. Dallas has their share of very good examples, and much more that are flat on flavor. The latter are of the frozen and pre-sauced variety; an abomination unto mankind. However, done well the wing can be spirited, imaginative, and definitely make you yearn for more.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Big Additions to Dallas Skyline Planned

The Dallas City Council votes Wednesday on incentives connected with two big additions to the skyline. An 80-story building on North Field Street would become the city’s tallest building, taller than the Bank of America Plaza. The other project would occupy normally vacant surface parking lots south of Dallas City Hall.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
newheadlines.art

Fishing In Grand Prairie Tx

Fishing In Grand Prairie Tx. Grand prairie, tx fishing weather forecast | accuweather. Check out these grand prairie, tx fishing resources:. Check out these grand prairie, tx fishing resources: Grand prairie, tx fishing weather forecast | accuweather. Thought it would be cool to start a thread of fishing spots in the grand prairie & arlington area.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's First Black Millionaire Honored Wednesday

At Fort Worth City Hall, a proclamation was read making June 22 Gooseneck Bill Day, named after the city's first Black millionaire. William Madison McDonald, also known as Gooseneck Bill, was a prominent Black businessman in the early 20th century Fort Worth community. Gooseneck Bill, who passed at the age...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy