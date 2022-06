(The Center Square) – With May’s fiscal numbers now in the books, Virginia has recorded a 17.8% revenue increase on a year-to-date basis. In addition to improvements over the year, the commonwealth’s revenue numbers this May were 9.9% higher than May of last year. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the numbers confirm that it is time to deliver tax cuts to Virginians.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO