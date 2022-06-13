ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Sheriff's office: State placing sex offender at Janesville facility

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3yi4_0g9pYCje00

The state Department of Corrections is placing a child sex offender at Rock Valley Community Programs, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Alexander W. Manthey, 33, is to be placed at the program’s facility at 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville. Conditions of his supervision while at the Sunny Lane address include no unsupervised contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no contact with victims; no use of drugs or alcohol; compliance with standard sex offender rules; electronic monitoring; face-to-face contact with law enforcement; and being a lifetime registrant of the state’s sex offender registry.

The sheriff’s office said it is not responsible for Manthey’s placement in Janesville but that it is required by law to provide public notice. For more information on the placement, people can call 608-758-6075.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#State#Department Of Corrections
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy