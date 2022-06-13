Sheriff's office: State placing sex offender at Janesville facility

The state Department of Corrections is placing a child sex offender at Rock Valley Community Programs, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Alexander W. Manthey, 33, is to be placed at the program’s facility at 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville. Conditions of his supervision while at the Sunny Lane address include no unsupervised contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no contact with victims; no use of drugs or alcohol; compliance with standard sex offender rules; electronic monitoring; face-to-face contact with law enforcement; and being a lifetime registrant of the state’s sex offender registry.

The sheriff’s office said it is not responsible for Manthey’s placement in Janesville but that it is required by law to provide public notice. For more information on the placement, people can call 608-758-6075.