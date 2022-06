Once upon a time - way back in the last century - there was a gay bar in Westport. The Brook Café occupied a tiny plot of land, but it loomed large in the hearts and minds of LGBTQ people for miles around. (This was back in the day when the accepted terms were “gay men” and “lesbians,” though there were plenty of unaccepted terms, and though females were not allowed inside until the 1970s.)

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO