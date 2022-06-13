ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning fans celebrate conference title — in Paris

By Ashonti Ford
mynews13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans are still celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning win over the weekend that sent them to a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. "I’m shaking,” said fan Jacob Walters. “This is history in the making. Third Stanley Cup appearance in three years. Precipice of greatness right now. It’s unheard...

