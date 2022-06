Click here to read the full article. Rising Saudi Arabian star Yaqoub Alfarhan, who plays the titular role in hit MBC TV series “Rashash,” is attached to star in “Norah” a groundbreaking drama written and directed by Tawfik Alzaidi that is currently shooting in AlUla the sprawling area of Saudi desert and giant boulders that boasts an ancient city. Set in 1990s Saudi Arabia, when conservatism was at its height and all forms of art and painting were banned for religion-related reasons, “Norah” sees Alfarhan (pictured) play an artist named Nader who has given up painting and moved to a remote...

WORLD ・ 22 MINUTES AGO