Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak Summer Event Producer Previews “Rock ‘N’ Rides” | Megacast Interview, June 13, 2022

civiccentertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArts, Beats, & Eats, & Rock ‘N’ Rides Event Producer Jon Witz previews four days of run in...

civiccentertv.com

civiccentertv.com

Michigan Painter Previews Appearance at Ann Arbor Art Fair| Megacast Interview, June 15, 2022

Ann Arbor Art Fair Summer Art Fair Featured Artist Armando Pedroso previews his appearance at the Ann Arbor Art Fair and discusses where he draws inspiration for his unique, creative pieces. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information...
ANN ARBOR, MI
civiccentertv.com

Flint-Raised Artist Draws Inspiration from Vehicle City| Megacast Interview, June 15, 2022

Flint-native and painter Alann Boatright joins the program to talk about how his upbringing in Vehicle City inspired his artwork and led to him becoming a professional painter!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast...
FLINT, MI
civiccentertv.com

Preventing Overdoses, Preserving Southeast Michigan Land & More! | Full Megacast June 14, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to spray paint artist Demi Heitzman about her part-time work as a traveling artist, how her graphic design profession helps frame her artistic approach, as well as how she developed a passion for painting with spray paint! Additionally, Tracy Chirikas from the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities joins the program to talk about life-saving Naloxone (Narcan) training throughout Oakland County, and Kristen Myers from Six Rivers Land Conservancy talks about the organization’s efforts to acquire, preserve and protect natural landscapes in southeastern Michigan!
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
civiccentertv.com

Alliance of Coalitions Official Talks Life-Saving Narcan Training | Megacast Interview, June 14, 2022

Tracy Chirikas from the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities joins the program to talk about life-saving Naloxone (Narcan) training throughout Oakland County. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/ Follow us ⬇ ⬇ • https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15 • https://www.facebook.com/civiccentertv15/ • https://twitter.com/CivicCenterTV • https://www.instagram.com/civiccentertv/
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

