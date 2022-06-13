Royal Oak Summer Event Producer Previews “Rock ‘N’ Rides” | Megacast Interview, June 13, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to spray paint artist Demi Heitzman about her part-time work as a traveling artist, how her graphic design profession helps frame her artistic approach, as well as how she developed a passion for painting with spray paint! Additionally, Tracy Chirikas from the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities joins the program to talk about life-saving Naloxone (Narcan) training throughout Oakland County, and Kristen Myers from Six Rivers Land Conservancy talks about the organization’s efforts to acquire, preserve and protect natural landscapes in southeastern Michigan!

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO