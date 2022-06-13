ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Recalls Super Dutys, Vans To Fix Tire Safety Sticker Issue

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord has recalled a number of Super Duty and other model trucks over an issue with tire safety labeling that violates Federal Motor Vehicle Saftey statues. How many of you who buy tires look closely at the rubber wheel coverings? Tires are the rubber donuts that surround the wheels in the...

Reuters

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Company said Thursday it was recalling 39,000 SUVs after reports of 16 fires, and has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until a fix is completed. The recall, which covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Dealers Told To Prepare For A Brutal Future

"We've got to go to a non-negotiated price. We've got to go 100 percent online. There's no inventory, it goes directly to the customer. And 100 percent remote pick up and delivery," said Ford CEO Jim Farley. 4. He was speaking at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Farley is talking...
BUSINESS
The Detroit Free Press

Ford, Hyundai among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for May 19 through 26, including a Ford recall involving 310,203 units and a Hyundai recall involving 239,000 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
CARS
Fortune

Ford recalls 2.9 million cars and SUVs which could roll when parked

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Ford is warning 2.9 million owners of its cars and SUVs that their vehicles could roll, even when they’re in park. The automaker, along with the National Highway Traffic...
CARS
Reuters

GM CEO says 'we are selling every truck we can build'

DETROIT, June 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday the automaker is "selling every truck we can build" and expanding North American truck-building capacity, even as U.S. gasoline prices hit record highs. Barra made her comments during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting. GM...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear. A vehicle thought to have been shifted into park may actually be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.Ford says in documents that it knows of four injury reports due to the problem, and another six property damage claims. The company has 1,630 warranty reports and 233 complaints about the problem.Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27. Read More Rwanda: Preparation for next flight ‘begins now’
CARS
Truth About Cars

Report: 50 Million U.S. Cars Still Subject to Recalls

The latest data from Carfax has indicated that roughly 50 million U.S. vehicles presumed to still be in operation still have outstanding recalls that have yet to be addressed. Though the good news is that this represents a 6 percent decline from 2021 and a meaningful 19 percent drop against 2017.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

See the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R and Hear Its Supercharged V-8

We saw the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R live and in person, and it sounds great. The Mustang GT500's supercharged 5.2-liter V-8, called Predator, will be under the hood. Ford will likely reveal the Raptor R later this summer. We’ve seen it in spy photos and on video, and now...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's New Truck Shows Off Its Ford Touchscreen

The wait is almost over to see the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck. A full reveal will take place on July 7, 2022, after numerous teasers have already shown us the stylish new headlights and rugged looking rear end. If you live in the US and are unfamiliar with this model, the VW Amarok is a mid-size truck that's been sold globally since 2010. VW never brought it stateside because of our infamous Chicken Tax, which heavily taxes any truck not built in North America.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Teased: Video

GM just released a new teaser video for the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison, a next-level off-roading pickup truck built in conjunction with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), following in the footsteps of the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison from 2018. The new rough-and-ready Silverado ZR2 Bison was teased with a few...
