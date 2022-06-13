ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockeford, CA

Amazon to launch drone deliveries this year in California

By Irina Ivanova
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgbDo_0g9p2m8V00

Amazon Prime customers in Lockeford, California, will start receiving package deliveries by drone later this year, Amazon announced Monday. That would make the community of 3,500 among the first U.S. locations to enjoy free drone delivery within 30 minutes — a promise that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos first made nearly a decade ago.

The ecommerce company started contacting customers in Lockeford this week to ask them to opt in to drone delivery, said Amazon spokesperson Av Zammit. Once a customer enrolls, an Amazon employee will visit to make sure their yard has enough clear space to accept drone deliveries, Zammit added.

Drone delivery will be free for Prime members, and only Prime members can use the service. There will be "thousands of items available" for drone delivery, Zammit said, while declining to offer more details.

Amazon said it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration and local regulators to secure permits for the program, according to a blog post that also touted Lockeford as a site for flight experiments.

"Lockeford residents will play an important role in defining the future. Their feedback about Prime Air, with drones delivering packages in their backyards, will help us create a service that will safely scale to meet the needs of customers everywhere," the blog post stated, predicting that drone deliveries "could one day become just as common as seeing an Amazon delivery van pull up outside your house."

Amazon received FAA approval for its commercial drone-delivery program in 2020. However, drones often have to deal with local and state regulations as well as federal rules, not to mention concerns from neighborhood and community groups in some areas.

Walmart, UPS readying their drones

Amazon is largely responsible for setting off the current race to commercialize drone package delivery, according to Zak Stambor, senior analyst of retail and ecommerce at Insider Intelligence. When Bezos laid out his vision for drones to 60 Minutes in 2013, "He spurred everyone else to move into that space," Stambor said.

Other large retailers and technology companies are now developing their own drone programs. Walmart started testing drone delivery last year in Arkansas and plans to expand to sites across six states this year . Alphabet's drone delivery program, called Wing, launched this summer near Dallas-Fort Worth, delivering prescriptions, pet medication and ice cream. UPS is also developing a drone service .

Amazon's own drone program has been beset with delays and staff churn, according to media reports. At least eight Amazon drones have crashed over the past year, and the Prime Air division is experiencing 71% staff turnover, Business Insider reported in March. A Bloomberg News investigation in April concluded that despite spending $2 billion to develop the program and hiring more than 1,000 workers, "Amazon is a long way from launching a drone delivery service."

Amazon's most recent drone model, with six rotors, designed for stability. Amazon.com

Rising energy costs and a tight labor market are heightening retailers' current interest in drones, said Stambor.

"You can see why drone delivery would make sense, in a moment when there's a labor shortage, it's really hard to hire truck drivers. For example, gas prices are rising and show no end in sight," Stambor said.

But drone delivery also faces "a host of challenges, in terms of, largely, safety and costs," making it unclear if drones can solve current logistical bottlenecks, he said.

Drone delivery is much more expensive than delivery by truck and also requires a trained operator, Stambor said. One internal Amazon estimate puts the cost of an airlifted package at $63 , compared to about $5 when the same package is shipped by a third-party carrier like UPS or the U.S. Post Office.

Insider Intelligence estimates that there will be 39,000 drone deliveries this year, and 69,000 next year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. As the official start of summer approaches in the northern hemisphere, there's only one thing on the mind of avid deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day. As one of the biggest shopping events of the year, it represents a great opportunity to score some savings on items you've been eyeing over the last few months, with Black Friday-level pricing available across a variety of products. But when exactly is Amazon Prime Day in 2022? Let's speculate!
SHOPPING
IndieWire

Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

Click here to read the full article. Everyone enjoys buying things on Amazon; now, everyone can buy Amazon. The online retailer executed a 20-for-1 stock split on Friday, bringing the per-share price down from $2,440 at the end of last week to an opening bell price of $125 on Monday, the first day of trading on an adjusted basis. Previously existing shareholders received an extra 19 shares (so, 20 total) for each one they owned prior to the split. In March, Amazon’s board of directors approved the split and a new $10 billion buyback plan, upped from a prior plan for $5...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Lockeford, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State
Washington Examiner

Amazon deliveries by drone soon to be reality

A small community in Northern California will be among the first in the nation to receive free Amazon deliveries by drone this year, usually within 30 minutes of the order being placed, the company announced. Amazon selected the town of Lockeford, population 3,572, for the pilot program, as it was...
LOCKEFORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Android Police

Amazon Prime Day: The best deals available right now

Amazon’s shopping holiday has become one of the biggest events of the summer, especially this year, as Prime Day is back in July to kick off the back-to-school shopping season. If you’re unfamiliar, Amazon Prime Day is a two-day online shopping bonanza where the online giant unleashes hundreds of thousands of deals for Amazon Prime subscribers. While you're sure to find plenty of sweet deals on Amazon devices, the online retailer slashes prices for everything from cases to cars.
NFL
pymnts

Amazon-Linked Grocer SpartanNash Plucks Up Existing Supermarkets

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based SpartanNash, a publicly traded food distributor and retailer with ties to Amazon, is growing its retail footprint by buying up existing grocery brands. On Tuesday (June 14), the company announced that it has acquired northwestern Michigan grocery chain Shop-N-Save Food Centers, which has three stores in the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Delivery#Drone Deliveries
Engadget

Amazon Prime Day kicks off July 12th this year

Amazon has officially announced the dates for its next annual shopping event. Prime Day 2022 will be on July 12th and 13th this year — the event will begin at 12AM PT/3AM ET on Tuesday, July 12th, and conclude at the end of the day on Wednesday, July 13th. As it has been for the past few years, Prime Day will actually be a two-day event during which Prime members can snag deals on everything from electronics to fashion to Amazon's own devices.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNBC

Amazon's big Prime Day sale runs July 12 and 13

Amazon's big annual sale, Prime Day, will return on July 12 and 13, the company announced Thursday. The event is also a big revenue driver for other retail sites, which often offer competing discounts to consumers. Prime members will have access to early deals beginning June 21. Amazon's big annual...
BUSINESS
Defense One

China’s ‘Particle Beam Cannon’ Is a Nuclear-Power Breakthrough

The prototype “particle beam cannon” recently completed by Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Modern Physics may sound like science fiction, but it is a novel new technology that promises to recycle dangerous waste produced by a nuclear reactor. A product of China’s huge investment in advanced nuclear-energy systems, the breakthrough could move the country toward energy independence and further cement its global leadership in climate-friendly technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS LA

Large shipment of baby formula from Australia lands at LAX

Parents in need of some baby formula may finally get some relief. A cargo plane containing a large shipment with 95,000 tins of baby formula inside from Australian company Bubs Australia touched down at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, as part of President Joe Biden's "Operation Fly Formula," initiative, which paid for the large shipments to be brought to Los Angeles.The shipment that arrived Sunday will be heading to Ralph's, Food-4-less, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions and is expected to be stocked on the shelves by next week.  The recent shortage in baby formula dates back to February, when Abbott Nutrition shut...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
BoardingArea

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates Announced! Announcement Here

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates have been announced! Check out the dates and times as well as some of the items that will be discounted as well as early sale dates. Amazon Prime Day started years ago as something of a Black Friday in July. The dates shifted over the years due to Covid but now we are back to July. If you want to snag some of the best deals of the summer, mark your calendars!
SHOPPING
Grazia

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Date Is Confirmed And This Year It’s Bigger Than Ever

The date is finally confirmed for this year’s Amazon Prime Day 2022, and, this year, the retailer is making the annual savings splash bigger than ever. Traditionally, Prime Day is Amazon’s annual flash sale and is generally lined up to coincide with the retail giant’s anniversary. The first event took place on July 15th 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 21st birthday and has continued to grow in importance and in size in each year that’s followed. There are thousands and thousands of bargains to be had, which is particularly welcome in 2022.
RETAIL
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
22K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy