Ralph Lynn Staley, 74, of Carrollton, died June 12, 2022, in Aultman Hospital. He was born Sept. 28, 1947, in Canton, Ohio to the late Ralph and Lillian (Steigner) Staley. He was a 1966 graduate of Carrollton High School and an Army veteran. He retired from Hendrickson in 2011. Ralph...

CARROLLTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO