Jamie Sagle will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. A girl with a guitar up all night writing the songs she hears in her dreams. Jamie Sagle is an energetic local artist with a passion for songwriting, co-writing, recording and performing. She has taken an active role in the songwriting community and loves encouraging other writers to be heard and stay inspired. One of the many ways she does this is by getting involved in workshops and local non-profit organizations for songwriters and musicians.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO