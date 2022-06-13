ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Regeneration of former oil refinery site in Thurrock approved

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA billion pound regeneration scheme on the site of a former oil refinery site has been approved despite traffic concerns. Almcor wants to build Thames Enterprise Park on the former Coryton oil refinery site in Essex. Thurrock Council approved the development despite concerns over the increase in lorry traffic...

www.bbc.com

Linda McAskill
1d ago

Canada needs to reopen their closed refineries! increase diesel supply. not send as much by tanker pipeline to refine.

Related
The Independent

Fury as government overrules council to approve 'absurd' Surrey gas drilling

The government has approved plans to drill for gas near an area of outstanding natural beauty in the Surrey countryside, provoking “fury and despair” from environmentalists, residents and the local MP Jeremy Hunt.Campaigners said the decision “makes a mockery” of the ministers’ claims to be taking the climate crisis seriously and warned it would irreversibly damage the area.Mr Hunt, backed by some as a potential future Tory leader, blasted the decision that he said would cause “enormous disruption and environmental damage for little if any economic benefit”.Housing minister Stuart Andrew overruled local councils to give the go-ahead to drilling at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Great Dorset Steam Fair temporary traveller site approved

A temporary traveller site for up to a hundred caravans has been approved ahead of the Great Dorset Steam Fair. The site, on the A354 Salisbury Road near Tarrant Hinton, is expected to accommodate travellers visiting the county for the fair. Dorset Council said the site would only be open...
CARS
BBC

Castle Point council rejects affordable housing development plans

Councillors have rejected plans to build new affordable homes on green belt land. Castle Point Borough Council voted against 44 affordable homes from developers Legal and General for a site near Hart Road in Thundersley, Essex. The authority said the site could not be judged properly until green belt development...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Energy bills: Community centres at risk of closure, warns minister

Community centres in Northern Ireland are at risk of closure because of the soaring costs of running them, the minister for communities has warned. Deirdre Hargey said people are turning to their local centres in increasing numbers in order to save money on light and heating at home. But she...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
