ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchville, PA

Bergin on track to make school, mom proud

By Joe Mason
NorthEast Times
NorthEast Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Derek Bergin always went to practice. You just never knew where that practice would be. Bergin is a sophomore at Calvary Christian High School and a member of the school’s track program. On top of running in a relay, he competes in the triple jump, high jump and long jump, and...

northeasttimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: New Location For Army-Navy Game Has Been Decided

The prestigious Army-Navy game is going to have a new location for the 2023 season. According to Joe Kayata of WJAR-TV, Gillette Stadium has won the bid to host the 2023 game. An announcement to make this official will be made later this afternoon and the game will be played on Dec. 9, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
NorthEast Times

Kiwanis Club honors 2

The Kiwanis Club of Phil-Mont last week honored two young men for service to the community during a dinner at the Austrian Village in Rockledge. The honorees were Matthew Guy and Eoghan Pleis, both of whom attended St. William Elementary School until it closed in 2012, then graduated from Presentation BVM and Roman Cathoic High School.
ROCKLEDGE, PA
NorthEast Times

New president named for Little Flower

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education announced Thursday that Archbishop Nelson Perez has appointed Kristie Hughes Dugan as the new president of Little Flower High School. Dugan, a 1992 Little Flower graduate, replaces Jeane McNamara, who quit in February. Dugan starts July 1. Jim Leary, a member...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Churchville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Hatboro, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Graduates from these NJ colleges are likely to make more money

Three colleges/universities in the Garden State make a top-50 list of the U.S. schools with the highest alumni salaries among bachelor's-degree graduates. In fact, one New Jersey institution comes in as the highest-ranked public school on the list. OnlineU used salary data released in March 2022, for students who graduated...
COLLEGES
phillyvoice.com

Herr's names three finalists in search for new Philly-inspired chip flavor

The contest to crown the quintessential Philly-flavored potato chip is now down to three finalists. Herr's, the Chester County-based snack maker, has narrowed down more than 6,200 "Flavored by Philly" ideas that were submitted by chip fans and dreamers in the Delaware Valley. The concepts were reviewed and judged by a panel composed of former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick, Star Fusion's celebrity chef Darlene Jones and Herr's CEO Ed Herr.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Ryan board chair to also serve as president

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education announced Thursday that Joseph Sanginiti will be the new president at Archbishop Ryan High School. Principal Joe McFadden (class of 1997) had been serving as interim president since Michael Barnett resigned in May 2021. The archdiocese conducted a national search for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguard#Franklin Field#Highschoolsports#Shippensburg University#Christian
buckscountyherald.com

The GIANT Company opens a new Richboro store this summer

As part of its continued growth in the greater Philadelphia region, The GIANT Company announced an opening date for a new Richboro GIANT at 1025 Second Street Pike: 8 a.m. Friday, July 1. The company also is opening a new store in Philadelphia this summer, at 501 N. Broad St.,...
RICHBORO, PA
CBS Philly

Round 2 Of Storms Loom Across Philadelphia Region Thursday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms created a tough morning commute in the Philadelphia region Thursday. As rain continues to taper off, humidity and clouds stick around through the majority of the day. ⚠️ prepare for heavy rain and frequent lightning this morning. Conditions briefly settle down for the afternoon. Another round of storms is possible later this evening. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/BjuAtr1uLj — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) June 16, 2022 The afternoon should feature muggy conditions, although temperatures will remain seasonable due to the thick cloud deck. During the evening hours, a disturbance nears the area and will prompt an isolated risk for strong-to-severe storms to fire up. The top concerns will be damaging wind gusts and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The storms will begin far north and west at around 7 p.m., reaching the I-95 corridor closer to 8 p.m. Even if storms do not reach severe limits, people should plan for another round of heavy rainfall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Jersey Shore Star Spotted at Mercer County, NJ Restaurant

Wait, what?!? MTV Jersey Shore Star, Deena Cortese Buckner, was close by, enjoying herself at a popular Mercer County restaurant over the weekend. Did anybody spot her?. Deena and her cutie husband, Chris Buckner, had brunch at Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar In Pennington Boro on Sunday. Whoa. So fun. I've been meaning to check that place out.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Doctors, Scientists Gather In Philadelphia For Conference On Rare Disease That Causes Tumors To Grow On Nerve Tissue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An international group of doctors and scientists will be in Philadelphia this weekend. They’re gathering for a conference on a rare disease. Millions of families are anxiously waiting for advances and better treatments for this condition, including one in Montgomery County. “It can affect you in different ways,” 13-year-old Amaya Rottloff said. Amaya is talking about the genetic disorder she has, neurofibromatosis, that led to brain surgery. “It can affect your hearing, your sight, your walking ability,” she said. Amaya and her family know all about what’s commonly called NF, which causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue. “It’s had its ups and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WHYY

Philadelphia Nursing Home to close in October

Philadelphia Nursing Home will close by the end of the year because of financial troubles, city officials said on Tuesday. For more than 20 years, the city has paid the nonprofit Fairmount Long Term Care to manage Philadelphia Nursing Home at 2100 W. Girard Ave. Many of the residents there...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Landscaper Digs Deep, Wins Best-in-Show at 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show

Winning Flower Show display of Mark Cook Landscaping and Design, LLC, of Doylestown.Image via Rob Cardillo at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. The 2022 Phila. Flower Show results indicate a bumper crop of horticultural talent in Bucks County. Themed to highlight interpretations of the area “In Full Bloom,” the show was again held outdoors, the second time in its nearly 200-year history.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
NorthEast Times

Another successful Civilian Police Academy class

Two dozen members of the Civilian Police Academy Class 54 graduated last week. Beginning in May, individuals met for nine Wednesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Police Training Center, 2838 Woodhaven Road. In all, they studied 13 courses. CPA’s motto is Understanding through Education and Training. Cpl....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Boyds Opens Permanent Suburban Outpost With New Store in Wayne

The popular high-end Philadelphia retailer Boyds will now have a permanent presence in the suburbs with its new store in Wayne at 201 W. Lancaster Ave. opening in September, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal. A temporary store at Suburban Square in Ardmore will close. The Wayne store will...
WAYNE, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania school board approves controversial book policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy change that allows them to control which books and materials are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content. The school board voted to have the right to ban books with sexualized content with "explicit written...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthEast Times

NorthEast Times

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

News for Philadelphia, PA

 https://northeasttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy