Sanibel, FL

Last Week’s Sold Properties on Sanibel, Captiva

santivachronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of...

santivachronicle.com

WINKNEWS.com

Warehouse, hundreds of apartments going up near Alico Road

We are seeing construction everywhere in Southwest Florida, from homes to warehouses, to shopping centers. If you drive along I-75 near Alico Road it’s impossible to miss the construction of 226 apartments, and nearby, a whopping 500,000 square feet of warehouse space is in the works, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

4th of July Parade Shirts Available At Bank of the Islands

Sanibel’s 30th Annual Independence Day Parade is fast approaching and Bank of the Islands has parade shirts available for sale. T-shirts can be purchased at the bank’s Sanibel office at 1699 Periwinkle Way, at the intersection with Casa Ybel Road. “We are so proud to be returning as...
SANIBEL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Ave Maria storage complex sold to California developer

A CubeSmart storage facility in Ave Maria, the master-planned community in Collier County, has sold for $13.6 million. The 51,000-square-foot facility was sold to William Warren Properties, a California-based real estate firm specializing in storage properties. The company already operates 32 such properties under different brand names in the state, including several in Tampa, Sarasota, Bradenton, Cape Coral, Tarpon Springs and Venice.
AVE MARIA, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Preleasing available at Aspire Luxury Living in Cape Coral

For the past 10 years in a row, Cape Coral has been one of the fastest-growing cities in America, but the supply of new apartments has not kept pace. Luckily, a Chicago developer will soon be completing Aspire, a brand-new Class “A” apartment community with five apartment buildings totaling 319 units.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Sanibel, FL
floridaweekly.com

Vi at Bentley Village hits 80 percent reservation mark for Phase Six redevelopment

Vi at Bentley Village has announced that it has surpassed 80 percent presold status for its Phase Six redevelopment project. Anticipated to break ground in late summer of 2022, the new extensive revitalization will bring the community four new buildings housing 64 luxurious Independent Living residences. “We are thrilled to...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Saltleaf development underway on Estero Bay

Developer London Bay started to build its newest addition to Bonita Springs, marking the beginning of a decade-long project. Saltleaf will be nestled on Estero Bay, just north of the Hyatt Coconut Point Resort. With plans to span 500 acres and hold 800 residences, it will be its own coastal community.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New concession stand coming to Lowdermilk Park

Naples City Council awarded a new concession contract to Tavern on the Bay for Lowdermilk Park, replacing Rita’s Beach Cafe, which had a contract that expired on May 31. The city awarded Tavern on the Bay a three-year contract with two one-year extensions. Cosmo’s on the Naples Pier had its contract renewed for the same length of time. The city receives 25% of the concession stand’s proceeds, with the funds going to beach maintenance.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Another restaurant coming to former Perkins spot in Bonita Springs

Q: I just saw building supplies being delivered to the closed Perkins at Bonita Beach Road and 41. Any idea what is coming?. A: Another restaurant is planned at the former location of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since the corporate location of the Perkins chain permanently closed there in May 2020 after operating for about 25 years.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Cape Coral With Family

If you want to plan a trip to Southwest Florida with your family, there are many things to do in Cape Coral. From beachcombing to art galleries and waterparks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can visit the Cape Coral Historical Society & Museum, which traces the history of the city. There are also numerous places to go kayaking, with kayak routes to the Matlacha Pass Aquatic Preserve.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Colonial Boulevard property sells for $3.75 million

MPG Colonial purchased a 213,226-square-foot vacant lot at 2975 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers from Amtel Group of Florida Inc. for $3.75 million. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Blind Pass Beach Park Closed To Public

The City of Sanibel announced Tuesday afternoon the closure of Blind Pass Beach Park effective Wednesday, June 15 out of concern for public safety. Since May, the shoreline at Blind Pass Beach Park has gradually eroded and a steep escarpment has developed at the end of the beach access paths making public access to the water unsafe.
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Second-home hotspots Cape Coral, Naples saw outsized growth in rental home prices during pandemic

As remote work prompted many Americans to relocate during the pandemic, housing costs soared in second-home hotspots even more than in the rest of the country, according to a new report from Redfin. Average rental prices rose 17.1% year over year nationwide to $1,893 in popular second-home markets in April. That’s compared with a 10% increase to $1,484 in places that aren’t considered second-home destinations. Home and rental prices skyrocketed in Cape Coral, Naples, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the top five second-home markets in the nation. Rental prices have increased by 25% year over year or more in four of those five areas, with Myrtle Beach being the exception, and sale prices have increased by at least 25% in all five. Prices have increased sharply year over year in Cape Coral and Naples, where rental prices grew 41% and 37.7%, respectively, and sale prices rose 38.2% and 37.6%.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lifeguards wanted at a Naples pool closed due to shortages

River Park in Naples as of Sunday will be closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages. Finding lifeguards feels a lot like treading water. Park Manager, Mercedes Puente said, “It’s definitely very hard to find staffing or kids that want to get certified and get into this profession.”. Lifeguards...
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Friday night flea market with a social twist opens in Punta Gorda

While doing research for my book “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” I noticed the decline and fall of businesses in Punta Gorda’s Black community. Sonja Wright, author of “Down the Street” and “Precious Memories,” created for me maps of the Black business district in the 1920s and the pre-integration era. All of the businesses are gone.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Rob Schneider at Off the Hook, more

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, with half-hour each of social with appetizers and performance. United Art Council Gallery, 967 Fourth Ave. North, Naples. June 20 — "Solo Violin for the Soul," Daniela Shtereva. June 27 —"Dan Heck & Jazz News," featuring jazz guitarist Dan Heck with tunes from his upcoming album. Art from Mary Kaye Rueth & the Thrive Healing Arts Project and Chelsey Rahtjen. Cost $25. Information: artsplanet.org or 239-465-8132.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Golden Gate Estates re-zoning meeting canceled over disorderly conduct

The battle over proposed apartments in Golden Gate Estates is nowhere near over after the group representing the developer walks out over disorderly conduct by local residents. Peninsula Engineering, the group representing the developers, would not remain for the yelling and screaming. Some residents couldn’t remain calm about their frustration...
GOLDEN GATE, FL

