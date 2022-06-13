ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Clarice Tinsley makes painful announcement about son’s death

By Christina Hughes Babb
advocatemag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadcaster Clarice Tinsley, featured in the Advocate on multiple occasions, announced the death of her son Steve on social media. Steve died a week ago, she said, from complications of type 1 diabetes at age 44. “He was 5 going on 6 when I met him and 8 when...

prestonhollow.advocatemag.com

Comments / 59

dee jones
2d ago

My Deepest Condolences To The Family. Ms Clarice " Queen Bee" 😃. And I Know Of Your Husband Too. You Both Deserve A Walk Of Star, In Fame For Being Who You Are. The Son, One Who Has Left Us Too Soon, Is Now With God, In His Hands. 🙏 🙏 🙏.

Reply
23
Lisa Smith
2d ago

This is so sad. Such a young man gone way too soon. May the family feel His arms around them in comfort.

Reply(16)
13
Sue Gordon Tipton
2d ago

So very sorry for the loss of your son. Prayers to all of his family and friends.

Reply
14
 

Clarice Tinsley
