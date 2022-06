As gardeners go into planting season, there is an exotic animal to watch for. Be on the lookout for two kinds of hammerhead flatworms – nonnative, invasive species that need to be taken care of immediately after being seen. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the “shovel-headed garden flatworm,” Bipalium kewense, often feeds on earthworms (many of which are also nonnative). The “wandering hammerhead worm,” Bipalium vagum, appears to be more of a specialist predator on land mollusks, and so can be a threat – like the New Guinea flatworm – to Florida’s native snails and slugs.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO