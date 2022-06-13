Carl E. Chrisman, 73, Vandalia

Donald Dean Etcheson, 94, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Fayette County Hospital LTC in Vandalia, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 17, 2022, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Dr. Ben Foxworth and Pastor Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL, with Military Rites by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95 & Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, 1 hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials: American Legion Avenue of Flags, and/or Bethel Baptist Church, Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO