Vandalia, IL

Carl E. Chrisman, 73, Vandalia

By Editor
Leader-Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl E. Chrisman, 73, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home in Vandalia, IL. Services was held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 13, 2022, at First Church of God, Vandalia, IL with Pastor Zach Schaeffer officiating. Burial will follow at...

www.leaderunion.com

Leader-Union

Donald D. Etcheson, 94, Vandalia

Donald Dean Etcheson, 94, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Fayette County Hospital LTC in Vandalia, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 17, 2022, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Dr. Ben Foxworth and Pastor Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL, with Military Rites by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95 & Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, 1 hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials: American Legion Avenue of Flags, and/or Bethel Baptist Church, Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
VANDALIA, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Litchfield man charged with beheading pregnant woman in Alton home

ALTON — An Alton woman, nearly eight months pregnant, was decapitated in her home, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend now faces murder charges in the deaths of the woman and her unborn child. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, is held on $2 million bail in the murders of Liese Dodd...
ALTON, IL
khqa.com

Local agency giving out 95 air conditioners to elderly, disabled

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — As temperatures soar, a local agency is stepping up to help. The North East Community Action Corporation, NECAC, is offering 95 air conditioners in Northeast Missouri. People interested in getting a air conditioner have to be an Ameren customer and be elderly or disabled. The...
RALLS COUNTY, MO
WCIA

No active threat after reported shooter at Coles County factories

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A reported active shooter situation in Charleston Wednesday turned out to be false, according to officers. Law enforcement were called to both Mars Petcare–a pet food processing plant– in Mattoon and the Vesuvius USA plant in Charleston around 11 a.m. The original report indicated a possible active shooter. However, officers […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Drug cases filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - A number of drug-related felony cases were filed Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Cheri L. Cott, 48, of Taylorville, was charged June 13 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man was charged with burglary Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Coulton E. Faulstich, 19, of the 600 block of N. First Street, Wood River, was charged June 13 with burglary, a Class 2 felony.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday

What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

4 charged after incident at Enclave Student Living

EDWARDSVILLE - Four people where charged in conjunction with an incident April 17 at Enclave Student Living, an apartment complex for SIUE students located on Illinois 157 near Woodland Elementary School. Lance D. Young, 20, of the first block of Wilson Hill Road, Wood River; and Austin L. Mestel, 18, of the 500 block of Forest Drive, Collinsville, were each charged June 14 with tampering with a security system, both Class 4 felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Two Sunday crashes reported in Riverbend

FILE - A photo of police lights at night. (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images) First responders were summoned to two accidents on Sunday. At 2 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash on a ramp from Illinois 255 to Illinois 143 in Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Rolling Hills' clubhouse closed due to beam failure

GODFREY - There was some minor damage to the Rolling Hills Golf Club, located at 5801 Pierce Lane, on Tuesday. The Godfrey golf club's general manager Rick Martin said that at around 1 p.m. Tuesday a support beam in the course clubhouse failed. This caused the building to lower a couple of inches.
GODFREY, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested For Role in Pana Armed Robbery

A former Jacksonville resident has been arrested for armed robbery in Christian County. According to WCIA, on June 5th, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Pavement buckled on Route 29, police urge drive with caution

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND)- The Rochester Police Department warns of a buckle in the pavement on Route 29 in the left southbound lane near the Taft Drive intersection. Police urge all motorist traveling within the area to drive with caution. The Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified of the hazard.
ROCHESTER, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 13TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 37-year-old Will Jones of Woodlawn was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Disorderly Conduct. 42-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
extrainningsoftball.com

P.J. Finigan Resigns as SIU Edwardsville Head Coach

SIU Edwardsville interim head coach P.J. Finigan has resigned his post, the school announced on Tuesday. Finigan spent one season, the 2022 campaign, in the role of interim head coach leading the SIUE program, guiding the program to a 19-35 overall record and a 9-19 showing in Ohio Valley Conference play.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, June 13th, 2022

An 18-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges. Centralia Police took Demonte Agnew into custody for illegal possession of weapon by a felon, burglary, theft, and obstructing identification. Four others were arrested on outstanding warrants. 58-year-old Ronald Kniker of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Wamac...

