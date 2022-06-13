ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Whitney still in running for Sharks’ open GM position

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen...

Hutton retires after nine NHL seasons

36-year-old goalie played three games for Coyotes this season before ankle injury. Carter Hutton retired from the NHL on Wednesday after nine seasons. The 36-year-old goalie was 0-2-0 in three games for the Arizona Coyotes this season. His last start was a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Oct. 25, when he saved 10 of 11 shots before leaving after the first period because of what he said after the season was an ankle injury.
MacKinnon focused on fulfilling dream of Stanley Cup with Avalanche

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon was 8 or 9 years old when his father, Graham, made a personalized hockey card of his son decked out in hockey gear. On the back, where the player information is usually found, the boy wrote that he one day wanted to be drafted by the Colorado Avalanche and play with Joe Sakic.
Ray Bourque Lifts the Stanley Cup Thanks to an Avalanche of NHL Talent

No matter how talented a player you may be, becoming a Stanley Cup champion can prove to be elusive. And so was the story of Hall of Fame Canadian defenseman Raymond Bourque for 20 years. He was drafted eighth overall by the Boston Bruins in 1979, and the first-round pick went on to an illustrious career in the NHL.
NHL Quick Hits: DeBoer, Trotz, Torts, York & Reaves (Flyers & Rangers)

In this editon of NHL Quick Hits, I’ll look at the three coaches who are front and center in contesting the job as the Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach. Second, sticking with the Flyers, I share the news that general manager Chuck Fletcher is excited about the play of young defenseman Cam York, even though York has played less than half a season with the team.
Evander Kane Sharks’ Grievance Could Drag Out Past NHL Free Agency

Per reports from a few NHL insiders, the grievance between the San Jose Sharks and Evander Kane over Kane’s terminated contract might not find a resolution for some time. A process that was supposed to be finalized before free agency now appears to be a false timeline as the arbitrator who is handling the grievance isn’t available.
NHL 'very optimistic' to stage World Cup of Hockey in February 2024

DENVER -- The NHL is "very optimistic" that it will be able to stage a World Cup of Hockey in February of 2024, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche. "It's a work in...
Chris Drury proud of New York Rangers as big moves loom

The New York Rangers President and General Manager, Chris Drury addressed the media on Wednesday to close out the season. “I couldn’t be prouder of what our players and coaches accomplished this season,” he said via the Rangers social media feed. “We have a special group in that room. Obviously we’re disappointed we’re not playing right now in the Final, but we want to build on this as an organization.”
Calder Trophy finalists debated by NHL.com

Writers make case for Maple Leafs forward Bunting, Red Wings defenseman Seider, Ducks center Zegras as rookie of year. The three finalists for the Calder Trophy are a diverse group. Michael Bunting, the late-blooming forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, came from off the grid to have an award-worthy season.
NHL, NHLPA, PepsiCo extend North American partnership

PURCHASE, N.Y./NEW YORK, N.Y./TORONTO, ONT. -- PepsiCo, the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League today announced a multiyear extension of their North American partnership. This extension will now make PepsiCo a more than 20-year NHL and NHLPA partner. PepsiCo will maintain exclusive NHL and NHLPA...
2022 NHL Draft: Top USHL/high school prospects

Chaska defenseman Rinzel among those discussed in Q&A with Central Scouting. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a preview of the top eligible prospects from the United States Hockey League and United States high schools. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
