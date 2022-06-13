Source: Whitney still in running for Sharks’ open GM position

36-year-old goalie played three games for Coyotes this season before ankle injury. Carter Hutton retired from the NHL on Wednesday after nine seasons. The 36-year-old goalie was 0-2-0 in three games for the Arizona Coyotes this season. His last start was a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Oct. 25, when he saved 10 of 11 shots before leaving after the first period because of what he said after the season was an ankle injury.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO