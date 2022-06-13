Source: Whitney still in running for Sharks’ open GM position

Chaska defenseman Rinzel among those discussed in Q&A with Central Scouting. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a preview of the top eligible prospects from the United States Hockey League and United States high schools. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
