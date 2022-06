After nearly 75 years on what is prized property in Anderson Township, Beech Acres Parenting Center is giving the future of its home base another review. “The land in Anderson Township where we are currently headquartered is our largest physical asset and we need to evaluate the best way forward to maximize its full potential while being responsible stewards of all of our financial assets, enabling us to better serve our community,” said Brittany Speed, chief financial officer for Beech Acres.

