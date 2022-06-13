ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Welfare Oversight Committee currently accepting nominations for volunteerism award

The Norman Animal Welfare Oversight Committee is now accepting nominations for the Norman Animal Welfare Volunteerism Award.

Created to honor Erica Loftis, who dedicated her life to saving animals, this award celebrates individuals who have made substantial contributions to animal welfare through their volunteerism, while also building a greater awareness of volunteerism and animal welfare within the Norman community.

To submit a nomination, interested parties may prepare a one-page letter of recommendation that highlights a nominee's volunteer contributions toward animal welfare and their association with the Norman Animal Welfare Center. The letter must include name and phone number, as well as the name and phone number for the nominee. Completed nominations should be sent to: Norman Animal Welfare Oversight Committee, c/o Jeanne Snider, P.O. Box 370, Norman, Oklahoma, 73070. They may also be emailed to Jeanne.Snider@NormanOK.gov. The committee will accept nominations through July 11, 2022.

The award recipient selected by the committee will be honored at a Norman City Council meeting.

Questions regarding the Norman Animal Welfare Volunteerism Award can be directed to Jeanne Snider at 217-7700 or Jeanne.Snider@NormanOK.gov.

32
Followers
259
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Norman is a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma located 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Oklahoma City. As the county seat of Cleveland County and a part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, its population was 110,925 at the 2010 census. Norman's estimated population of 124,880 in 2019 makes it the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

