"We cannot sweep this under the rug. We need to know why it happened, who did it, and people need to be held accountable for it. And I'm committed to make sure that happens." That was Kevin McCarthy, speaking to Republican colleagues on Jan. 11, 2021 about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Two weeks later, McCarthy proudly stood by the man who ordered that attack for a photo, making clear the former president was still fully in control of the GOP and pulling McCarthy's strings.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO