Construction of the Crow Canyon Road Widening Project between Alcosta Boulevard and St. George Road has begun and will continue through Fall 2023. During construction, we encourage drivers to use alternate routes such as Dougherty Road, Bollinger Canyon Road, and Alcosta Boulevard for a faster trip. There will be a construction speed limit of 30 MPH enforced along Crow Canyon Road within the construction zone and travel will be restricted to one (1) lane in each direction.

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO