ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard says in interview she doesn’t blame jury in Depp case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6gR1_0g9nVlyS00

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard awarded millions in split verdict

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury sided with Depp in his libel lawsuit against Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Driver nods off, nearly misses another car, is extracted

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver fell asleep at the wheel and had to be extracted from their vehicle. At about 6:45 a.m. on June 9 a 30-year-old male was driving south on State Highway 98 in Cussewago Township in Crawford County. The driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. He crossed into the opposing […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Man, 18, charged with killing grandmother, police say

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police in Warren County have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly killing his grandmother. According to the Warren Police Department, 60-year-old Kelly Wadsworth was found dead outside of her home on Fourth Avenue on June 15. She had been reported missing to the Warren Police Department back on June 14, and was last seen […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
YourErie

PA Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in early poll

(The Hill) – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman holds a 9-point lead over his Republican rival, celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, in the Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a new USA Today Network/Suffolk University poll.  The poll shows Fetterman with 46 percent support among likely voters in Pennsylvania, while Oz, whom former President Trump endorsed in April, comes in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Driver pinned after car hit tree in Albion overnight

One person is seriously injured following a one-car accident in Albion Monday night. That accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Meadville Road and Route 18 in Elk Township. According to State Police, when they arrived on scene they found a car that had struck a tree, pinning the driver inside. First […]
ALBION, PA
YourErie

Suspects wanted in multiple robberies arrested

Two suspects believed to be involved in the robbery of two North East banks are now in custody. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after a 50-mile high-speed chase. The individuals are believed to be responsible for 15 bank robberies in four states, including a Key Bank and a Widget Financial Credit Union […]
NORTH EAST, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
YourErie

One injured in accident at I-90 eastbound entrance ramp

MCKEAN TOWNSHIP, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — First responders from McKean Hose Company and Fairview Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a reported two-car accident Tuesday morning. The accident took place around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at the I-90 eastbound and Sterrettania Road entrance ramp. Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles, a minivan and a delivery truck, with moderate […]
MCKEAN, PA
Us Weekly

Chrisley Knows Best’s Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out After Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Fraud Conviction: ‘This Fight Isn’t Over’

Backing her parents. Savannah Chrisley broke her silence over Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fraud conviction, promising to keep fighting amid her family's legal battle. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 24, asked her Instagram followers on Thursday, June 16, to “please be kind” before sharing her thoughts on her mom, 49, and dad’s recent legal troubles. […]
CELEBRITIES
YourErie

Hope on Horseback packs up and rides to new home

One local nonprofit is packing up and riding to their new home in East Erie County. Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center has called Fairview home since 1981, but the organization will be moving to Amber Meadow Farm in Waterford. “It’s been home. This is where the program started and there’s just a lot of […]
WATERFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Nbc#Hoax#Washington Post#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Overnight accident sends two to Corry hospital

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A car accident sent two people to Corry Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight on June 13. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the accident on Route 6 in Columbus Township (Warren County). Troopers found a single vehicle on its passenger side. The operator of the vehicle and a passenger were transported to the […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Storm cause major damage in Tidioute

June 16th fast-moving storm caused major damage to one borough in Warren County. Several trees falling near building, onto cars, and blocking the road in Tidioute. Trees also landed on wires, which caused some power outages in the area. Tidioute is one of many places cleaning up after the afternoon storm. There is no word […]
TIDIOUTE, PA
YourErie

Erie woman sent to hospital in overnight crash

A one-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight. Calls went out just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Greengarden Blvd. Once on the scene, first responders found a car that struck a utility pole, leaving the woman driving injured, and some nearby residents without power. The driver was taken […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
YourErie

Erie Water Works closes Sassafras Street extension for improvements

Sassafras Street extension is now closed in order for Erie Water Works to make improvements. Sassafras Street extension, which connects the Bayfront Parkway to West Front Street, is closed. Erie Water Works is installing a water main along the roadway. The closure is expected to last three to four weeks. Representatives from Erie Water Works […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania lawmakers want baseline for school safety standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – School shootings in Columbine, Newtown, and Sandy Hook didn’t push the meter for school safety, but after Parkland lawmakers in Pennsylvania created a multi-million dollar school safety grant program. The program has devoted $300 million to school safety, but lawmakers want to make sure schools are spending the money appropriately. “That […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

EMTA holds ribbon cutting for new facility

A celebration that was delayed by COVID for more than two years is taking place on Tuesday in the City of Erie. Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority held a ribbon cutting at it’s new joint operations facility on East 14th Street. The 72 million dollar project was funded by local, state, and federal government funding. The […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy