‘Ray must go!’: Groups demand MSCS school system overhaul

Members of Memphis Lift and Whitehaven Empowerment Zone held a press conference June 13, 2022, to call for the resignation of Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray.

Shouting in unison “Ray must go!”, the group initially gathered in front of the MSCS Board of Education on 160 S. Hollywood St.

After being told by law enforcement they could not hold the press conference on the board grounds due to it being an unscheduled event, the roughly 50 individuals gathered on Avery Avenue across from the MSCS Board of Education at 5:30 p.m.

Memphis Lift is composed of MSCS parents, students and concerned community members with a mission of bringing attention and resources to underserved local schools.

Sarah Carpenter, executive director of Memphis Lift, said the MSCS Board of Education has failed both students and teachers within its own district.

“Our babies are dying every day at the hands of uneducated children, teachers are sending us anonymous letters saying they’re afraid to speak up about working conditions and 89% of our students are failing,” Carpenter said. “I ask the school board and Gov. Bill Lee to please listen to us.”

Beverly Davis is the executive director of Whitehaven Empowerment Zone, an organization within Whitehaven dedicated to a community-centric commitment to see students thrive and schools prosper.

“Over the last two years in the Whitehaven Empowerment Zone, we outdid the whole MSCS district on grades,” Davis said. “Now we get an email saying that everything we’ve done is going be broken up and divided. I’m here today, walker and all, to say this is just wrong.”

Davis added that the data from MSCS is proof that the school board needs a complete overhaul.

“We have 401 vacancies and 766 resignations in MSCS,” Davis said. “That should speak for itself about whether or not this district needs a new approach.”

President of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association Keith Williams noted that even some district parents are perplexed by certain learning methods such as the Eureka Math curriculum.

“Reading levels are slipping because we don’t teach site words, phonetics, we don’t teach reading orally,” Williams said. “Children are learning a very different way in this school system, and it’s not traditional. If parents and teachers don’t understand the material, how will children?”

Williams added there was an unfair perception of student achievement within the district which is proof the board of education has not done its due diligence.

“You can’t expect a child to pass a test with material they haven’t been exposed to. What they are teaching is not what they’re testing,” Williams said. “It is unfair to label children as not being able to learn if they have not been taught.”

Williams says that judging by the number of superintendents in the district it’s peculiar the system is so poorly run.

“We have more superintendents than any school system in the United States,” Williams said. “This district is top heavy from top down, and it’s going to crush under the weight of its own power.”

Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones attended the press conference and noted that as a father of MSCS graduates he understands the turmoil that can result from poorly run school systems.

“I was a parent and my children graduated from this school system as well,” Jones said. “The people here have raised some valid concerns, but a lot of that doesn’t come Downtown to me at the commission, it lays in the hands of our school board.

“I’m asking the board to hear our parents because they have expressed themselves strongly. Don’t turn a deaf ear to their concerns.”