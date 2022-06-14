ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘Ray must go!’: Groups demand MSCS school system overhaul

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOnUq_0g9nIZDz00

Members of Memphis Lift and Whitehaven Empowerment Zone held a press conference June 13, 2022, to call for the resignation of Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray.

Shouting in unison “Ray must go!”, the group initially gathered in front of the MSCS Board of Education on 160 S. Hollywood St.

After being told by law enforcement they could not hold the press conference on the board grounds due to it being an unscheduled event, the roughly 50 individuals gathered on Avery Avenue across from the MSCS Board of Education at 5:30 p.m.

Memphis Lift is composed of MSCS parents, students and concerned community members with a mission of bringing attention and resources to underserved local schools.

Sarah Carpenter, executive director of Memphis Lift, said the MSCS Board of Education has failed both students and teachers within its own district.

“Our babies are dying every day at the hands of uneducated children, teachers are sending us anonymous letters saying they’re afraid to speak up about working conditions and 89% of our students are failing,” Carpenter said. “I ask the school board and Gov. Bill Lee to please listen to us.”

Beverly Davis is the executive director of Whitehaven Empowerment Zone, an organization within Whitehaven dedicated to a community-centric commitment to see students thrive and schools prosper.

“Over the last two years in the Whitehaven Empowerment Zone, we outdid the whole MSCS district on grades,” Davis said. “Now we get an email saying that everything we’ve done is going be broken up and divided. I’m here today, walker and all, to say this is just wrong.”

Davis added that the data from MSCS is proof that the school board needs a complete overhaul.

“We have 401 vacancies and 766 resignations in MSCS,” Davis said. “That should speak for itself about whether or not this district needs a new approach.”

President of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association Keith Williams noted that even some district parents are perplexed by certain learning methods such as the Eureka Math curriculum.

“Reading levels are slipping because we don’t teach site words, phonetics, we don’t teach reading orally,” Williams said. “Children are learning a very different way in this school system, and it’s not traditional. If parents and teachers don’t understand the material, how will children?”

Williams added there was an unfair perception of student achievement within the district which is proof the board of education has not done its due diligence.

“You can’t expect a child to pass a test with material they haven’t been exposed to. What they are teaching is not what they’re testing,” Williams said. “It is unfair to label children as not being able to learn if they have not been taught.”

Williams says that judging by the number of superintendents in the district it’s peculiar the system is so poorly run.

“We have more superintendents than any school system in the United States,” Williams said. “This district is top heavy from top down, and it’s going to crush under the weight of its own power.”

Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones attended the press conference and noted that as a father of MSCS graduates he understands the turmoil that can result from poorly run school systems.

“I was a parent and my children graduated from this school system as well,” Jones said. “The people here have raised some valid concerns, but a lot of that doesn’t come Downtown to me at the commission, it lays in the hands of our school board.

“I’m asking the board to hear our parents because they have expressed themselves strongly. Don’t turn a deaf ear to their concerns.”

Comments / 11

Quinn2
5d ago

it isn't just him. there are some principals who are horrible at their job. some teachers dont care. kids dont care about education anymore they way they should. its sad all around

Reply(5)
6
mennis1966
4d ago

He's not the only one the city council, board, principals, teachers, the parents and these disrespectful kids also

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Parents are holding themselves accountable for low TCAP scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The saying, ‘it takes a village,’ is the message parents are giving each other after the long-awaited TCAP results were announced. Many community members are pointing fingers at the district, but there are some parents who are blaming themselves too as many are fed up with how students in Memphis Shelby County schools are performing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Greater Memphis Chambers is sending teachers in the field

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber announced its new STEM Teacher Externship Program, making strides towards its goal to help 20,000 college students graduate with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degrees by the end of 2030. According to the Greater Memphis Chamber, school teachers will extern at...
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

BTH: Memphis Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon

Before nonviolent crimes lead to more dangerous behavior by youth, local government has created programs and resources to intervene. The Memphis City Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon says that the local youth do not all have equal and adequate access to those programs and resources. As a result, Sugarmon says if...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DeSoto County Schools approves $2M in funding for resource officers

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– The DeSoto County school board voted Thursday morning to approve $2 million in funding for school resource officers. While school is out for the summer in DeSoto County, many are already looking to the future. Security is top of mind for district leaders as they head into the next school year. Back in 2017, the district said they […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Education
County
Shelby County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#School Board#Shelby County Schools#Mscs#Memphis Lift
WREG

Tree trimmer promises Problem Solvers to return to abandoned job

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A tree trimming company was operating without a license when it left debris and limbs in the backyard of a Bartlett woman in February, according to a Problem Solvers investigation. The owner of Titan Tree Service promised the Problem Solvers he’d return to Bettye Callis’s Bartlett home this weekend to begin clearing […]
BARTLETT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
actionnews5.com

Families stock up on food thanks to mobile food pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An estimated 500 families re-stocked their groceries today with the help of six Memphis organizations. The Memphis Rotary Club and St. Patrick’s Community Outreach presented their 16th Mobile Food Pantry in the pandemic on the east end of FedExForum on Friday morning. Students from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

What happened when a Black Tennessee town faced a state takeover

When Mason, Tennessee, faced losing its ability to govern its own finances in a fight with white state officials earlier this year, doing so brought a spotlight to the majority Black community of fewer than 1,600 people for a situation that town advocates called discriminatory. For months, Mason battled for...
MASON, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy