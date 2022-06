Flagscanner first broke this news last night as it was unfolding. Flagstaff Police have released the following statement:. On June 15th at 2139 hours, Flagstaff Police responded to a call of a trespass in progress at 1450 W. Kaibab Ln. When the first responding officer arrived, he could hear a woman screaming from inside the residence. Upon making entry, he discovered Tianna Guglielmo suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. The officer then found Ian Stutterheim, also with multiple gunshot injuries. Ian later succumbed to his injuries. Finally, the officer discovered Kevin McManis obviously deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO