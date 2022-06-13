ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Tony Elliott: The New Head Of The ‘Hoos

watchstadium.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two consecutive .500 seasons, the Virginia Cavaliers have...

watchstadium.com

FanSided

ACC Basketball: 5 most underrated transfers heading into 2022-23 season

It’s been another crazy offseason in college basketball, thanks to the transfer portal. Some of the best transfers in the sport moved around or into ACC Basketball. The Duke Blue Devils scored a couple of significant transfers in Kale Catchings and Ryan Young, both of whom averaged around nine points per game last season. Jon Scheyer will be counting on them to replace some significant parting production.
WHSV

Showalter remaining ready for pro baseball opportunity

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justin Showalter is ready for his chance to pitch professionally. The former James Madison standout and Shenandoah Valley native is working out in Harrisonburg at JMU’s facilities to keep his arm in shape as the 2022 MLB Draft approaches. Showalter recently finished up his fifth and final season pitching for the Dukes.
Augusta Free Press

Report: Hillcats announcer let go by team after reporting alleged assault

The Athletic broke an uncomfortable story this week involving the Lynchburg Hillcats, and the team’s odd break with its former play-by-play announcer, Maura Sheridan. Sheridan, per the piece, reported an attempted assault against a now-former Hillcats player, Daritzon Feliz, in August 2021, finished out the season on the job, then found out in January that her job had been advertised as being open.
NBC 29 News

Buford Middle School saying goodbye to Susan Muse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Susan Muse spent the past 20 years teaching Language Arts at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville. One unit her students say they’re holding onto is figurative language. Nakeira Washington, putting those learned speech skills to the test, says the best way to describe her teacher...
cbs19news

Made in Central Virginia: Salty Bottom Blue Oysters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) - In Central Virginia, it used to be rare to find fresh Chesapeake Bay oysters. But then Salty Bottom Blue Oysters arrived at wineries across Charlottesville last year. “The oysters are raised in the Chesapeake Bay on Sting Ray Point at the mouth of the Rappahannock...
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia. "Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it...
schillingshow.com

Breaking: Charlottesville High School principal resigning

Dear Team CHS- It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I will be leaving CHS for the 2022-23 school year. Working with you all and our students has been the best (and most difficult) years of my career. I can’t express how grateful I am to each of you for what you do for our community & families. I will be here this summer and work to make a smooth transition. Again, thank you for the memories.
Virginia Mercury

Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around.

In December of 2019, the Yoder family was traveling east on Route 60 in Buckingham County when George M. Lee crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into their horse and buggy, killing mother Sylvia Yoder, throwing her husband from the vehicle and sending their four children ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old to the […] The post Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news

Historic company to expand, and new state park dedicated in Shenandoah Valley

WOODSTOCK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday announcing a multi-million investment and the dedication of a new state park. In Rockingham County, the century-old Rockingham Cooperative will be investing almost $17 million to upgrade and expand its grain handling and feed manufacturing operation at a mill in Dayton.
WSLS

Virginia man arrested in Lynchburg in connection to double-murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Mathews County man was arrested in Lynchburg last week for allegedly killing two of his family members, according to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathan Thomas Moore, of New Point, Virginia, has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder and two counts of...
wsvaonline.com

Former Augusta deputy receives Medal of Valor

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has presented a former deputy with the Medal of Valor. The medal is awarded for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty. On June 6, 2021, while on his way home from his drill weekend with the Army National Guard,...
NBC 29 News

Gov. Youngkin attends Route 231 ribbon cutting ceremony

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nine businesses launched Route 231 at Keswick Vineyards Tuesday, June 14. The group of wineries, breweries, and a meadery are working to promote agricultural tourism. Governor Glenn Youngkin stopped by Albemarle County Tuesday, June 14 for the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Route 231 trail is all...
virginiaviews.com

Shenandoah County 250th anniversary: ​​Furnaces, and the people who operated them, infused energy into local economy | nvdaily

ORKNEY SPRINGS — The Alum Springs Hotel has been gone for more than 70 years. The Alum Springs “mansion” is nothing more than a giant evergreen draped over the road on Route 717. Bird calls echo over the treetops, and a lone vehicle drifts over the pavement as the sun sends spears of light through the leaf-laden branches that guard both sides of the lane. It’s peaceful and just a wee bit isolated.
