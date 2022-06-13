Tony Elliott: The New Head Of The ‘Hoos

It’s been another crazy offseason in college basketball, thanks to the transfer portal. Some of the best transfers in the sport moved around or into ACC Basketball. The Duke Blue Devils scored a couple of significant transfers in Kale Catchings and Ryan Young, both of whom averaged around nine points per game last season. Jon Scheyer will be counting on them to replace some significant parting production.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justin Showalter is ready for his chance to pitch professionally. The former James Madison standout and Shenandoah Valley native is working out in Harrisonburg at JMU’s facilities to keep his arm in shape as the 2022 MLB Draft approaches. Showalter recently finished up his fifth and final season pitching for the Dukes.
The Athletic broke an uncomfortable story this week involving the Lynchburg Hillcats, and the team’s odd break with its former play-by-play announcer, Maura Sheridan. Sheridan, per the piece, reported an attempted assault against a now-former Hillcats player, Daritzon Feliz, in August 2021, finished out the season on the job, then found out in January that her job had been advertised as being open.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Susan Muse spent the past 20 years teaching Language Arts at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville. One unit her students say they’re holding onto is figurative language. Nakeira Washington, putting those learned speech skills to the test, says the best way to describe her teacher...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) - In Central Virginia, it used to be rare to find fresh Chesapeake Bay oysters. But then Salty Bottom Blue Oysters arrived at wineries across Charlottesville last year. “The oysters are raised in the Chesapeake Bay on Sting Ray Point at the mouth of the Rappahannock...
A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia. "Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it...
Dear Team CHS- It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I will be leaving CHS for the 2022-23 school year. Working with you all and our students has been the best (and most difficult) years of my career. I can’t express how grateful I am to each of you for what you do for our community & families. I will be here this summer and work to make a smooth transition. Again, thank you for the memories.
In December of 2019, the Yoder family was traveling east on Route 60 in Buckingham County when George M. Lee crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into their horse and buggy, killing mother Sylvia Yoder, throwing her husband from the vehicle and sending their four children ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old to the […]
The post Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Here’s a heads up if you’ll be traveling on northbound Interstate 95 Thursday: New LED signs that can show varying speed limits will be lit up in some areas. Specifically, they’ll be in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties and in the City of Fredericksburg. The Virginia Department of...
WOODSTOCK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday announcing a multi-million investment and the dedication of a new state park. In Rockingham County, the century-old Rockingham Cooperative will be investing almost $17 million to upgrade and expand its grain handling and feed manufacturing operation at a mill in Dayton.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area food and farming projects are among almost a dozen across Virginia that are getting state funding. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the 11 projects as part of his kick-off for Virginia Ag Week on Monday. According to a release, the funding will support new...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Mathews County man was arrested in Lynchburg last week for allegedly killing two of his family members, according to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathan Thomas Moore, of New Point, Virginia, has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder and two counts of...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One ice cream man is helping Lynchburg cool off this summer the good old fashioned way. People call him ‘Pops,’ but his real name is Robert Jacobs. He bought his authentic 1967 ice cream truck in January, fulfilling his post-retirement dream to give kids the classic experience he had in his […]
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has presented a former deputy with the Medal of Valor. The medal is awarded for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty. On June 6, 2021, while on his way home from his drill weekend with the Army National Guard,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nine businesses launched Route 231 at Keswick Vineyards Tuesday, June 14. The group of wineries, breweries, and a meadery are working to promote agricultural tourism. Governor Glenn Youngkin stopped by Albemarle County Tuesday, June 14 for the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Route 231 trail is all...
ORKNEY SPRINGS — The Alum Springs Hotel has been gone for more than 70 years. The Alum Springs “mansion” is nothing more than a giant evergreen draped over the road on Route 717. Bird calls echo over the treetops, and a lone vehicle drifts over the pavement as the sun sends spears of light through the leaf-laden branches that guard both sides of the lane. It’s peaceful and just a wee bit isolated.
Comments / 0