According to a report from Raj Giri, Sasha Banks has been released from WWE. As of this writing, there is no word on if she requested it or if it was on WWE’s end. Additionally, Sean Ross Sapp noted that he’s asked several people within WWE about whether this is true and as of earlier this evening, they said they hadn’t heard that. Additionally, those in the talent relations department didn’t seem to know or wouldn’t comment on the matter.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO