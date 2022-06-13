Betsy B. Hatch

As I write this column, Barbara and I are in Scotland. In a few days we will be visiting Inveraray Castle, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and Clan Campbell. Former Mayor Yvonne Jenkins visited the father of the present Duke three decades ago and adopted the distinctive “A” in the late Duke’s signature as Argyle’s logo. At the end of the 19th century, one account says that a railroad surveyor working on the Texas and Pacific Railroad named the hilly area surrounding the station for its resemblance to the Argyll district of Scotland. We are looking forward to seeing the Duke and Duchess, to whom we will be presenting a pair of custom rodeo spurs that feature the present Duke’s signature and the Argyle logo and a ceremonial bottle of 407 Barbecue sauce.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO