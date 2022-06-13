ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Betsy B. Hatch

By CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Long-time Argyle resident and equestrian Betsy B. Hatch passed peacefully on April 26, 2022 with...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New restaurant & bar coming to Parker Square

Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar — a new restaurant serving steaks, schnitzel and more — is coming to soon to Parker Square in Flower Mound. Chandler’s will be located at 890 Parker Square Road, in the old Yellow Rose Steakhouse space, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Chandler’s is expected on or around July 1.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

From the Firehouse — June 2022

In partnership with the Argyle Police Department, the 2nd Annual Child Safety Fair will be held Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Christian School, 1301 South Hwy 377 in Argyle. This event is *FREE* to our community and information on water safety, gun safety, poison prevention and fire safety will be provided.
ARGYLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Argyle, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

CEO of Medical City Lewisville leaving post

Medical City Lewisville will host a farewell celebration next week for its CEO, Sharn Barbarin, who has been promoted to another position within Medical City Healthcare. “Sharn is an inspiring leader with a proven track record of strategic leadership and focus on growth, physician collaboration, colleague engagement and a mission-driven commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for patients and families,” said Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare. “I’m confident that Sharn will help lead Medical City Arlington to the next level of excellence.”
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Barrel now open in Bartonville

The Barrel is a New American concept focusing on high-quality food, bourbon and wine, owned by Lantana resident Brandon Bohannan. The scratch kitchen makes everything in-house, there’s a broad selection of whiskeys and the wine selection will start out focused on smaller, high-end Napa and Sonoma wineries such as Mt. Veeder, Howell Mountain and Spring Mountain.
LANTANA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 year after groundbreaking, water district reports ‘considerable progress’ on reservoir

One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local groups honoring Texas Women Veterans Day with ceremony

The community is invited to a ceremony Saturday in Denton to honor local women veterans for Texas Women Veterans Day. The event will be hosted by the Women Veterans of Denton County and Flower Mound Daughters of the American Revolution, according to a news release from the groups. Part of the event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Texas Women Veterans display at the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame museum, located in Golden Triangle Mall.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#Horse#Family History
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Zion Market

If you’re familiar with my full story, you know that during my 10 years serving in the United States Army I was stationed overseas in Korea. While there, I developed a deep love for the people, culture, language, and the food – something that has continued since I left the Army nearly 30 years ago.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lantana Update — June 2022

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette. The start of summer means lots of pool time, long walks on the Hike and Bike trail and fun activities at the Lantana Community Event Center. Make sure to log onto the Lantana Community Association’s website at lantanalive.com so you don’t miss anything and stay connected to our community.
LANTANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Northlake Notes — June 2022

Roads are the lifeblood of communities and a key responsibility of every level of government to design, construct and maintain. Doing so in a timely fashion and at a level of construction quality that delivers lasting value in terms of cost and safety is a challenge in any community, but much more so in areas that are changing rapidly.
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Dizzy Lucy’s

If you paid attention to our Best Burgers in Denton County list from a few weeks ago, you may have seen a name on there that you didn’t recognize – Dizzy Lucy’s. In late 2021 they opened in the old Twisted Root location in Downtown Roanoke after relocating and rebranding from their Grapevine Lucy’s Lot location.
ROANOKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Music, theatre and art taught in Argyle

“Every artist was first an amateur.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. The term “artist” encompasses many forms of creativity, including painting, musical talent, sculpting, stage acting, writing, etc. How many people have talent they are unaware of? The great poet, John Greenleaf Whittier wrote, “Of all the words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these, ‘it might have been.”’
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Justin family adopts Sheldon, the dog that wanted to go to school

A family in Justin has adopted Sheldon, the dog that showed up at Byron Nelson High School a couple weeks ago. The golden retriever/lab mix followed some students from the Country Acres neighborhood to the high school on May 23 and, based on the photos, got a great tour of the school and made lots of friends. The Roanoke Police Department took the good boy in, nicknamed him Sheldon, and shared a social media post in an attempt to locate the pup’s human(s), according to Northwest ISD.
JUSTIN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Just the Facts — June 2022

With Father’s Day coming this month, it is appropriate to remember the founding fathers of Copper Canyon and their legacy in this town. Copper Canyon came about in April of 1973 when several residents got together and decided to incorporate to protect our town from annexation into larger communities around us. The first Mayor of Copper Canyon was Robert Woodin, and the first Town Council was Robert (Bob) Shackelford, Bill Ferris, Arthur Huston, Paul Vickery, Don Colby, and Betty Harmon (all founding members of Copper Canyon).
COPPER CANYON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle – June 2022

As I write this column, Barbara and I are in Scotland. In a few days we will be visiting Inveraray Castle, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and Clan Campbell. Former Mayor Yvonne Jenkins visited the father of the present Duke three decades ago and adopted the distinctive “A” in the late Duke’s signature as Argyle’s logo. At the end of the 19th century, one account says that a railroad surveyor working on the Texas and Pacific Railroad named the hilly area surrounding the station for its resemblance to the Argyll district of Scotland. We are looking forward to seeing the Duke and Duchess, to whom we will be presenting a pair of custom rodeo spurs that feature the present Duke’s signature and the Argyle logo and a ceremonial bottle of 407 Barbecue sauce.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy