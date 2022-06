For Carlos Acosta, MDiv ’22, new ways of looking at the Bible have proved life-changing. Acosta grew up in a gang-affiliated family in urban Los Angeles. “I saw a lot,” he says — including a possible future for himself in that same world. But that changed when his family began attending a Pentecostal church while he was in middle school. Acosta became increasingly involved in ministry programs throughout high school, and he went to college at Azusa Pacific University, an evangelical school in Azusa, California.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO