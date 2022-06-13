SnowCap Community Charities burglarized over weekend

Nonprofit food pantry has two vehicles, countless equipment stolen in more than $200,000 loss.

The largest nonprofit food pantry in East Multnomah County has been dealt a setback as the main facility was burglarized, leading to the loss of key equipment used to feed neighbors in need.

SnowCap Community Charities reported that a burglary took place sometime between Saturday night, June 11, and the early morning hours of Sunday, June 12. The unknown suspect — who was caught on surveillance cameras — stole a pair of vehicles worth more than $200,000, as well as thousands of dollars-worth of tools and maintenance equipment from the warehouse at 17788 S.E. Pine St. The robberies began around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and included multiple trips until 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

"This is such a sad day for SnowCap," said Kirsten Wageman, executive director. "Our volunteers use those trucks to deliver food to low-income housing complexes and pick up donations to offer to our neighbors in need."

Citizens are asked to keep an eye out for the vehicles — a 2012 white Mitsubishi Fuso box truck, plate: T593413; and a 2011 white Sprinter Van, plate T582000. If spotted, report to the Gresham Police Department's non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and refer to case #22-211694.

SnowCap is a nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing and other resources to residents from Gresham, East Portland, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. Those who want to learn more or donate to cover the pending expenses can visit snowcap.org.

