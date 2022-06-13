Minor flooding tracked along Columbia River

Incident teams on alert; water levels expected to recede by Wednesday, June 15.

With heavy rainfall and rising water levels along the Columbia River, the local drainage district activated its incident management team Friday, June 10, to deal with minor flooding.

According to data from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Agency's Northwest River Forecast Center, water levels on the Columbia River near the Interstate 5 Bridge are at 16.06 feet — an amount that is considered at minor flood stage. Moderate and major flood stages begin at 20 and 25 feet, respectively.

At the current levels, no major damage is anticipated. Water levels are expected to slowly recede beginning Wednesday, June 15. Those numbers are being tracked by the Multnomah County Drainage District, which operates and maintains levees and pump stations that reduce the risk of flooding along the lower Columbia River and Columbia Slough from North Portland through Gresham, Fairview and Troutdale. The system includes 27 miles of levees, 12 pump stations and 45 miles of slough, ditches, pipes and culverts.

The MCDD is also working with Cascadia Behavioral Health to communicate the flood risk to anyone camping along the river side of the levee. The organization recommends residents of floating homes, marina operators, and anyone with a dock on the Columbia River to secure any loose items.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.