Children in remote learning experienced greater behavioural and sleep difficulties, finds study
Ann Arbor (Michigan) [US], June 13 (ANI): According to a new study, elementary school-aged children enrolled in remote learning experienced greater behavioural, learning-related, and sleep difficulties compared with children receiving in-person instruction. The findings of the study were published in the journal, 'Journal of Developmental and Behavioural Paediatrics. Researchers...www.tennistimes.com
Comments / 0