ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Musical teen ready to make music with forever family

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hV1M_0g9ml33q00

Tamiru is a bright and adventurous 16-year-old who dreams of attending Harvard and becoming an engineer.

For now, the teen is happy to explore his hobbies closer to home. Like many boys his age, Tamiru enjoys playing video games and watching TV. But don’t assume he is just a home body! Tamiru says one of his favorite activities is hiking.

Tamiru is looking for a family that is as laid back as he is and will support him as he chases after his dreams. He would do best as an only child and he hopes to join a family that is active in church because he likes attending services and listening to worship music.

For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
148
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy