Kansas City, MO

Marc Morial on Initiating Police investigations in Louisiana and Kansas City [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBJ9l_0g9mieXz00

Marc Morial is keeping us informed with the “NAACP State of Black America” report. The Justice Department announced it would initiate a pattern and practice investigation into the Louisiana State Police on Friday. The National Urban League has been calling for this due to the unresolved, questionable killings of black motorists in Louisiana.

There has also been a push for reform in Kansas City. They are calling on the Justice Department to conduct a full investigation of the Kansas City Police Department. The Kansas City Police have an appallingly long list of Kansas City police officers using deadly force more often than almost 98% of police departments of similar size.

In addition to this, the Kansas City Police Department is a municipal police department that is actually run by a board appointed by the governor. The residents of that city don’t have control over their own department.

Marc Morial will continue on the state of black America to bring you up to date on these efforts to reform policing at every single level in this nation. Click on the audio player to hear more on this from “ The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

