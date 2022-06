With an ever-changing climate, communities everywhere seem to be impacted by climate change, whether natural disasters, food shortages, atmospheric changes or other issues. In Alaska, the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta native community is wreaking extreme damages due to climate change. The Yukon Kuskokwim Delta village is located inland, away from the coast. But with many rivers running throughout the land, floods are becoming more and more common, damaging infrastructure built near rivers. With rising floodwaters, buildings located near the river are slowly eroding and being torn into the river waters.

AMES, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO