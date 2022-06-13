ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Mom Of Oregon Boy Missing For 12 Years Asks For New Task Force To Investigate

By Dorian Geiger
Oxygen
Oxygen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detectives continue to scramble for answers and any clues as to the whereabouts of an Oregon boy, who vanished from a school science fair at the age of 7 more than a decade ago. If alive today, Kyron Horman would be 19 years old. Last week, on the twelfth...

www.oxygen.com

Comments / 17

Danielle Lillie
3d ago

Cold ase. This can easily be solved and nail her once and for all. Quite simply IF he didn't return from the Fair as she says his TEACHER would know and it would prove she took him. 😉

Reply(1)
5
Marilyn Hancock
2d ago

I think Terri sold him to child traffickers. she suddenly came into a large amount of money at that time.

Reply
3
