The 1990-91 NBA season was a beautiful time to be a basketball fan. The Detroit Pistons were just coming off of back-to-back championships, having defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 4 games to 3 in the 1990 NBA Finals. 1991 would be different. This season, and decade for that matter, would be all about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. 1991 would mark the year that the Bulls would finally get past the Detroit Pistons in the playoffs and go on to win their 1st NBA Finals. It would be the 1st of 3 straight titles for Chicago and 1 of 6 in the 1990s. This wasn’t the only storyline across the NBA, however.

