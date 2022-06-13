James Hobbs

Sharon Jean Schafer, 82 years old, of Sutter, Illinois, daughter to Herbert and Elsie (Wollbrink) Koehler, has gone to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022, in her home. She was born October 22, 1939, in Keokuk, Iowa. Survived by her husband, Robert Schafer, daughters Penny Schafer and Gena Dewald and family (husband Duane, Kortney, Ismael, and Gracie Gutierrez, Jordan, Phillip, and Allison (Fiancé Robert), son Troy Schafer and family (wife Michelle, daughters, Rochelle (daughter Jordan), Holly (daughter Zoey), Drew (son Lincoln), Katielyn (husband Joshua) Koechle, and Benjamin Schafer). Those who will carry on her legacy and stories include sisters Patricia McMillen, and Nadine (Willard) Savage, her friends and cousins including too many to note, and numerous nieces and nephews who also have their families.

