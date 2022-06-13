ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Helen Elizabeth Harness

By Meleiah Gonzalez
Radio Keokuk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Elizabeth Harness, 96, formerly of Keokuk, passed away at 10:05 AM,. Sunday morning, February 13, 2022, at Cedarhurst Memory Care Center in. Helen was born September 12, 1925, the daughter of Albert and Lyda (Fry) Miller. in Keokuk. She graduated from Keokuk...

Related
Radio Keokuk

Walton “Wally” Wetzel

Walton “Wally” E. Wetzel, 92 of Quincy, IL formerly of Keokuk, IA died Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home. He was born August 5, 1929 in West Point, IL the son of Albert W. and Harriet Fae Hopson Wetzel. He graduated from Carthage High School in Carthage, IL with the Class of 1947.
KEOKUK, IA
Radio Keokuk

Sharon Jean Schafer

Sharon Jean Schafer, 82 years old, of Sutter, Illinois, daughter to Herbert and Elsie (Wollbrink) Koehler, has gone to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022, in her home. She was born October 22, 1939, in Keokuk, Iowa. Survived by her husband, Robert Schafer, daughters Penny Schafer and Gena Dewald and family (husband Duane, Kortney, Ismael, and Gracie Gutierrez, Jordan, Phillip, and Allison (Fiancé Robert), son Troy Schafer and family (wife Michelle, daughters, Rochelle (daughter Jordan), Holly (daughter Zoey), Drew (son Lincoln), Katielyn (husband Joshua) Koechle, and Benjamin Schafer). Those who will carry on her legacy and stories include sisters Patricia McMillen, and Nadine (Willard) Savage, her friends and cousins including too many to note, and numerous nieces and nephews who also have their families.
SUTTER, IL
Radio Keokuk

First Recipients of the Molly Hurley Memorial Scholarship Announced

First Winners of the Molly Hurley Memorial Scholarship Fund Announced. The Molly Hurley Memorial Scholarship committee members along with the Keokuk Area Community Foundation are happy to announce the winners of the first annual “Molly Hurley Memorial Scholarship” as Sydney Schafer of Keokuk IA and Madi Cole of Carthage IL.
KEOKUK, IA

