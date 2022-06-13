ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Kyle Frederic Hoskins Hubbard

By Meleiah Gonzalez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Frederic Hoskins Hubbard, 44, of Keokuk, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Kyle was born August 4, 1977, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Theresa Hoskins Hubbard Phillips and James Wilson Hubbard. Kyle enjoyed the...

Walton “Wally” Wetzel

Walton “Wally” E. Wetzel, 92 of Quincy, IL formerly of Keokuk, IA died Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home. He was born August 5, 1929 in West Point, IL the son of Albert W. and Harriet Fae Hopson Wetzel. He graduated from Carthage High School in Carthage, IL with the Class of 1947.
KEOKUK, IA
Lorry Jean Galbreath

Lorry Jean Galbreath, 63 of Springfield, IL formerly of Keokuk passed away peacefully after her battle with lung cancer on Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home. Lorry was born July 27, 1958 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of John and Frances Dawson Galbreath. Lorry graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1976, where she was an avid softball player. She played many years with the Keokuk Superstars.
KEOKUK, IA
Sharon Jean Schafer

Sharon Jean Schafer, 82 years old, of Sutter, Illinois, daughter to Herbert and Elsie (Wollbrink) Koehler, has gone to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022, in her home. She was born October 22, 1939, in Keokuk, Iowa. Survived by her husband, Robert Schafer, daughters Penny Schafer and Gena Dewald and family (husband Duane, Kortney, Ismael, and Gracie Gutierrez, Jordan, Phillip, and Allison (Fiancé Robert), son Troy Schafer and family (wife Michelle, daughters, Rochelle (daughter Jordan), Holly (daughter Zoey), Drew (son Lincoln), Katielyn (husband Joshua) Koechle, and Benjamin Schafer). Those who will carry on her legacy and stories include sisters Patricia McMillen, and Nadine (Willard) Savage, her friends and cousins including too many to note, and numerous nieces and nephews who also have their families.
SUTTER, IL

