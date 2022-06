JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has confirmed with KION that at least four people have died after a head-on crash Monday morning at the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. CHP said a Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic crashed into one another after the Corolla crossed the yellow striped divide into the southbound lane of The post Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road identified appeared first on KION546.

JOLON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO