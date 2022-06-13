ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Will Be Honored With The Lifetime Achievement Award During The 2022 BET Awards

By Shannon Dawson
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Congratulations are in order for Sean “P Diddy” Combs.

The inimitable record executive and entrepreneur will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on June 26 at the 2022 BET Music Awards.

According to multiple reports, the honorable distinction will recognize the industry titan for his notable contributions across music, media, fashion, and business. Given Diddy’s enormous impact on hip-hop culture over the last two decades, the accolade is no surprise.

Diddy helped cultivate the successful music careers of hip-hop giants like Lil Kim and the late great Notorious B.I.G. after founding Bad Boy Records in 1993. In addition to growing the iconic label, the multi-hyphenate also rapped under the moniker Puff Daddy.

Throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, the MC churned out classic hits alongside the Bad Boy Family, including “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” ( featuring Ma$e), “I’ll Be Missing You” ( featuring Fath Evans & 112), and “Mo Money Mo Problems (featuring The Notorious BIG & Ma$e) – all of which earned the number spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The star’s catchy lyricism and infectious flow helped land two of his albums at number one on the Billboard 200 chart: 1997’s No Way Out and 2006’s Press Play.

In 1998, the savvy businessman launched his iconic Sean John fashion label that effortlessly blended the world of streetwear with high fashion.

Diddy’s successful business portfolio also includes Ciroc and REVOLT TV, an “unapologetic” digital network and media site dedicated to hip-hop, pop culture, and social justice.

BET CEO Scott Mills gushed about honoring the legendary New York native at this year’s award ceremony, telling fans in a statement, per Billboard :

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy. …We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of specials and music programming, also echoed similar sentiments regarding the icon, adding:

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment.”

Congrats to Diddy!

DON'T MISS: Here are 10 Times Diddy Dominated Men's Fashion Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box & The Video Is Hilarious

IN THIS ARTICLE
Majic 94.5

