Funeral Mass: Mary Agnes Wood, 90, formerly of Heuvelton

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Nelta M. Halford, age 90, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 15, 2022 at United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton, NY. Calling hours for Nelta will be on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center. Her funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Donations may be made in Nelta’s memory to the Gouverneur Methodist Church or to the Gouverneur Cemetery Association. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

GOUVERNEUR, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO