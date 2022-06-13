Funeral Mass: Mary Agnes Wood, 90, formerly of Heuvelton

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - H. Edward Chamberlain, 84, of Brownville, passed away June 8, 2022 in Templeton, CA. Ed was born July 9, 1937, in Ithaca, NY, son of H. Edward, Sr. and Blanche (Keller) Chamberlain. He graduated from Groton High School and received a BA degree in marketing from Kansas University. Ed served in the United States Army from 1960-1962, being honorably discharged. On July 2, 1960, he married Patricia J. Seyfried at the First Presbyterian Church in Cortland, NY. The couple came to the area in 1969.
