ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heuvelton, NY

Funeral Mass: Mary Agnes Wood, 90, formerly of Heuvelton

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A funeral Mass for Mary Agnes Wood, age 90, of...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Johnnie E. O’Bryant, 76, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Johnnie E. O’Bryant, 76, of Bay Street, Cape Vincent, passed away at home. He had been under the care of his loving wife and Hospice of Jefferson County. Johnnie was born on November 5, 1945 in Hodgenville, KY, the son of John M....
wwnytv.com

Gladys Santiago, 68, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Gladys Santiago, 68, died peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Gladys was born on April 22, 1954, in Puerto Rico to the late Jose & Elsie (Rivera) Santiago. She was primarily a homemaker. She is predeceased by her husband Gilberto, who died in 2015.
REDWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Daniel L. Shambo, 62

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Daniel L. Shambo will start at 10:00am Saturday, June 18th with a calling hour at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A graveside service in Brookside Cemetery will follow the visitation. Family and friends are invited to a reception at United Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685 immediately following the committal.
wwnytv.com

H. Edward Chamberlain, 84, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - H. Edward Chamberlain, 84, of Brownville, passed away June 8, 2022 in Templeton, CA. Ed was born July 9, 1937, in Ithaca, NY, son of H. Edward, Sr. and Blanche (Keller) Chamberlain. He graduated from Groton High School and received a BA degree in marketing from Kansas University. Ed served in the United States Army from 1960-1962, being honorably discharged. On July 2, 1960, he married Patricia J. Seyfried at the First Presbyterian Church in Cortland, NY. The couple came to the area in 1969.
BROWNVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
City
Leesburg, FL
City
New York City, NY
City
Heuvelton, NY
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
New York State
Leesburg, FL
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Cheryl Bouchey, of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On June 15, 2022, Cheryl Bouchey, artist, master gardener, creative family baker, chef and someone who had one hell of a work ethic, passed away following a two-year struggle with cancer with her loving and devoted companion of 23 years, Dean Miller, by her side. Following her wishes, there will be no public services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
MORRISTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Nancy J. Demo, 87, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Nancy J. Demo, 87, a resident of Underhill Drive, Hannawa Falls, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Demo passed away early Thursday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Nancy J. Demo.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Linda M. Guyette, 71, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Guyette, 71, of 221 Andrews Street, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Massena Hospital. Linda was born on October 9, 1950 in Helena, daughter of the late James G. and Nellie H. (Dumers) Green. She graduated from Massena Central School and from cosmetology school in Watertown.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Terese Mooney Smith, 81, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Terese Mooney Smith, 81, of Sackets Harbor, passed away peacefully on June 12, to the sound of one of her favorite things, music. Terese was born on January 14, 1941, in Syracuse, NY the daughter of Charles Rial and Alice Gannon Mooney. She attended Saint John Catholic school. She graduated from LeMoyne College after studying History and Sociology. She received her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Oswego State University.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
wwnytv.com

Michael “Mike” A. Sweeney, 65, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Michael “Mike” A. Sweeney, age 65, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 14, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. His graveside service will be held in Fullerville Cemetery on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge beginning at 1:00 p.m. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Funeral Services: Robert (Bob) J. Hall, 79, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Robert (Bob) J. Hall, 79, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. A funeral Mass will be held Friday June 17th at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls at 10 am, burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow at the Riverview Restaurant at noon. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside services with military honors for Robert Dean Wells

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Robert Dean Wells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Route 342, Calcium, NY. Following services, family and friends are invited for a luncheon in his honor at the Black River American Legion...
CALCIUM, NY
wwnytv.com

McGregor takes helm of St. Lawrence Health

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Donna McGregor has taken over as president of St. Lawrence Health, which runs Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals. McGregor joined SLH two years ago as chief financial officer. A news release states that in the coming months and years, McGregor will focus on expanding the...
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Agnes#Fl#St Raphael
wwnytv.com

Alexandria Bay welcomes soldiers, families for Riverfest

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Riverfest is back and this year the festival for the soldiers of Fort Drum was bigger and better than ever according to event organizers. The event, hosted each year in Alexandria Bay, is put on the Association of the United States Army and Fort Drum’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Nelta M. Halford, 90, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Nelta M. Halford, age 90, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 15, 2022 at United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton, NY. Calling hours for Nelta will be on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center. Her funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Donations may be made in Nelta’s memory to the Gouverneur Methodist Church or to the Gouverneur Cemetery Association. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Fire burns hole through roof of Redwood home

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Alexandria home Friday morning. The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. in the bathroom of a home at 46633 Farrell Road in Redwood. Crews from Redwood, Alexandria Bay, Plessis, Wellesley Island, and Clayton were called to the...
REDWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Date announced for annual Concert in the Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Organizers of Watertown’s annual Concert in the Park have announced the date for the popular event. It’s scheduled for Thursday, June 30, at Thompson Park. It starts with the Double Barrel Blues Band at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Orchestra of Northern New...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

William S. Ayers Sr., 84, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - At the age 84 William S. Ayers Sr. passed away on June 11, 2022. Bill was born on November 2, 1937 in the town of Pierrepont NY. Bill was one of eight children born to Rex R. Ayers and Blanche M. Ayers. Bill left the...
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Gage Lonnie Michael Mustain, 24, formerly of Canton

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WWNY) - Gage Lonnie Michael Mustain, age 24, passed unexpectedly at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 10, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1997 to Vanessa and Josh Fry. He was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Gage had many passions that brought...
CINCINNATI, OH
wwnytv.com

Drugs found at Ogdensburg prison, union says

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Officers seized drugs at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg last week, some of them hidden in a loaf of bread. That’s according to the corrections officers’ union, which says a package mailed to an inmate turned up 31 grams of a green leafy substance wrapped in cellophane and hidden inside a hollowed-out loaf of bread.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Emergency crews called to rescue kayakers during storm

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Officials in St. Lawrence County say emergency crews are heading to the Colton area because of reports that 2 kayakers need to be rescued. It’s so busy in the county, that 7 News simply can’t get more information. The reports about the kayakers...
COLTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy