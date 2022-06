MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On June 15, 2022, Cheryl Bouchey, artist, master gardener, creative family baker, chef and someone who had one hell of a work ethic, passed away following a two-year struggle with cancer with her loving and devoted companion of 23 years, Dean Miller, by her side. Following her wishes, there will be no public services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

