OAKLAND -- A 25-year-old man from San Francisco was killed and four others were wounded outside a downtown Oakland sports bar on Thursday night, police said.The shooting occurred at Halftime Sports Bar on 14th Street around 10:30 p.m.The San Francisco man, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The other wounded individuals were a 21-year-old San Francisco woman, a 58-year-old San Lorenzo man and a 38-year-old Oakland man, all in stable condition. One 33-year-old man is in critical condition, according to authorities.According to police, one person began shooting at a group outside of the...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO